Anushka Sharma Asks An Interesting Question On Instagram, Gets Mind-blowing Responses

Bollywood News

Taking to her Instagram story, Anushka Sharma was seen asking an interesting question about quarantining to her followers. Read on to know about the response

anushka sharma

Many Bollywood celebs often have taken to social media to keep fans entertained amid coronavirus lockdown. One of them is Anushka Sharma. The diva recently played a question-answer game with her followers on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram story, Anushka Sharma was seen asking a question to her followers. The diva asked one thing that everyone has learnt about themselves during this quarantine time apart from doing the household chores. The response from her followers was amazing.

While someone wrote that they learnt to sleep at 9 pm sharp, another responded how they learnt to handle their kids with patience. Followers of Anuska Sharma filled her story with tremendous responses. Have a look at it here:

Question asked by Anushka Sharma:

Anushka Sharma

Here’s how fans are responding:

Coronavirus Lockdown

Coronavirus Lockdown

Coronavirus Lockdown

Coronavirus Lockdown

Recently, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shared also pledged to donate money and support the PM-CARES fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief fund in Maharashtra. The diva wrote how her heart is breaking to look at people suffering due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The power couple mentioned that they will contribute to helping their country. However, the duo did not reveal the amount they will be donating.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Anushka Sharma has also previously shared a story about introspection during the quarantine. She was seen sharing a quote by Kitty O’Meara. The quote specifies how people who are quarantined will heal with time. It further revealed that once the Earth is healed, people will come together to grieve their loss. However, they will also create new ways for new beginnings.

Anushka Sharma

