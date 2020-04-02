Virat Kohli Shares 'fake Smiles' With Spouse Anushka Sharma During The Quarantine

Virat Kohli should have been leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 but is currently quarantined at home due to COVID-19 that has had a huge impact all over the world. Many global sporting events have either been cancelled or postponed due to the pandemic and it also included the IPL which has been postponed to April 15 as of now from March 29.

Coming back to Kohli, he has come up with some kind of activities with Anushka Sharma in order to keep themselves engaged during this 21-day lockdown.

'Our smiles maybe fake': Virat Kohli

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, the Indian skipper posted a couple of images with Anushka Sharma where the duo can be seen giving poses where they apparently seem to be wearing a 'fake smile'. Nonetheless, Kohli made it clear that even though their smiles might be fake but they are not.

Virat Kohli live with Kevin Pietersen on Twitter

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen will be live on social media in a conversation with Team India's skipper Virat Kohli and fans can't wait for the session to begin. Kevin Pietersen and Virat Kohli have been familiar with each other for many years now and have also been teammates when the former was a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore. The former England cricketer has been using his time in isolation to have conversations with various cricketers around the globe, talking about the game, the ongoing incidents around the world and more. Fans couldn't contain their excitement to see the two powerhouses engage in a talk, especially with Kevin Pietersen admitting that Virat Kohli still teases him for getting him out.

