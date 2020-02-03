Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot' To Anushka Sharma's 'Pari': Unconventional Bollywood Horror Movies

Movies have the power to influence masses on a large scale. Be it horror, patriotic or romantic; Bollywood has given us some of the most fantastic movies till date. Horror is one such genre that millennial actors are taking up. One such actor is Vicky Kaushal, whose Bhoot trailer released today. The trailer of Bhoot is sure to send chills down your spine. Here is a list of horror movies that were a little different.

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is one of the much-awaited horror movies. The trailer of the movie released today. Directed by debutant Bhanu Pratap Singh, the trailer of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship sees Vicky Kaushal entering an abandoned ship. The trailer has also revealed how the haunted ship disturbs Vicky Kaushal. Bollywood has seen many stories about an abandoned house or a fort but this will be the first time when fans will get to see a story about an abandoned ship.

Along with Vicky Kaushal, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship also features Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in prominent roles. Fans are desperately waiting for the release of the movie. The movie is scheduled to theatrically release on February 21, 2020.

Pari

Pari is a 2018 supernatural horror movie helmed by Prosit Roy. The plot of Pari revolves around a man who attempts to help a woman named Ruksana, an abuse victim, who he found chained up in a hut. The movie is based on around the concept of Ifrit a satanic cult who aim to propagate and progress their bloodline. The movie theatrically released on March 2, 2018, and starred Anushka Sharma in the primary role.

Tumbbad

Tumbbad is a 2018 period horror movie directed by Rahi Anil Barve and creative directed by Anand Gandhi. Starring Sohum Shah in the lead role as Vinayak Rao, it follows the story of his search for a hidden treasure in the 20th century in the village Tumbbad. The story is based on the Goddess of Prosperity who gave birth to 160 million gods. Her firstborn Hastar, the most beloved offspring was greedy for all the gold and food.

Stree

Stree is a 2018 comedy horror movie helmed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK under the banner of Maddock Films in association with D2RFilms. The film’s plot of based on the Bangalore urban legend known as Nale Ba – a spirit who knocks on people’s doors at night. Stree stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor in prominent roles.

