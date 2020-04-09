Anushka Sharma's 'Sui Dhaaga' Pic With Varun Dhawan Has A Sweet Reference About COVID-19

Anushka Sharma recently took to Instagram and posted a rather sweet picture with Varun Dhawan, where they were seen riding a cycle out in the open donning sunglasses and just having a swell time altogether! Seems like the picture was taken during the promotions of their film together, Sui Dhaaga. Hinting at the current situation as the government has imposed a nationwide lockdown to curb the rising cases of Coronavirus in the country, the actress wrote, "When we used to be outside in the crowd wearing sunglasses and not masks". See below-

READ: Shraddha Kapoor Vs Anushka Sharma: Who Aced The Balloon Sleeves Outfit Better?

As requested by the government, all citizens have been asked to maintain hygiene and wear gloves and masks. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started a 'PM CARES Fund' to help the people of India and fight the coronavirus war, PM announced the PM-CARES fund on March 28 and urged people to make their contributions. He further said that the fund will also cater to similar situations, if they arise in the future.

READ: Who Won The Game Of Monopoly? Anushka Sharma Reveals The Winner

Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli have extended financial support and donate towards PM-CARES fund & CM’s relief fund.

Varun Dhawan also pledged to contribute a sum of Rs 30 lakh to the PM-CARES fund. The actor made the announcement on Twitter. He wrote, "I pledge to contribute 30 lakhs to the PM CARE fund. We will overcome this. Desh hai toh hum hain. (sic)"

I pledge to contribute 30 lakhs to the PM CARE fund. We will over come this. Desh hai toh hum hain. https://t.co/E87IU22NaF — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 28, 2020

Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Prabhas, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Varun Dhawan and several other Bollywood celebrities have donated towards Covid-19 relief funds.

READ: Anushka Sharma Urges Fans To Stay At Home Amidst COVID-19 Lockdown In A Quirky Way

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.