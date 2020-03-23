Anushka Sharma's Unmissable Quirky And Fun-filled Pictures During 'Sui Dhaaga' Promotions

Anushka Sharma is among the highest-paid female actors in Bollywood at present. Anushka kickstarted her acting career opposite Shah Rukh Khan in YRF's Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008 and since then there was no looking back for her. She has worked in several blockbuster films, and some of her memorable performances include Band, Baaja, Baarat, Sultan, PK, and NH10.

When Anushka Sharma shared screen space with stellar actor Varun Dhawan, Anushka's fans were overwhelmed. The two had featured in a family dram titled Sui Dhaaga. This Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan starrer emerged as a hit at the box-office. It was helmed by director Sharat Katariya. During the film's promotions, Anushka Sharma seemed to have a gala time. Anushka Sharma's Instagram is filled with her endearing pictures during the Sui Dhaaga promotions, take a look.

Anushka Sharma's fun-filled photos during the Sui Dhaaga promotions

In this Anushka Sharma's Instagram picture, the Bollywood diva seems to be in a goofy mood as she poses with Sui Dhaaga engraved wall decor. Her traditional silk pants with royal blue top make her look regal in this photo.

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma seem to have a fun time as they both wraps around similar sarees and share a smile during the Sui Dhaaga's promotions. The two actors look adorable in this photo.

Anushka and her fellow-actor Varun pose as if they are sleeping in this Anushka Sharma's Instagram pic. Even though Anushka Sharma's pose is quite relatable in the pic, Varun couldn't stop himself from smiling.

In this Anushka Sharma's Instagram pic she is all smiles for her camera. As she poses with a Sui Dhaaga printed t-shirt.

Anushka Sharma has a busy 2020 ahead with some interesting movies coming up this year. Some of her upcoming movies include Paani, Priceless, and Kaneda.

