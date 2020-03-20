Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma In 'self-isolation' Amid COVID-19, Urge Fans To Follow; Watch

Celebrities have been sending out messages and urging their fans and followers to be at home amid the Coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic. Be it sharing the official guidelines by the governments or health organisations, participating in hand wash challenges or performing a monologue, the stars have conveyed it in different ways. Recently, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma also urged their fans to practice ‘self-isolation’ amid the coronavirus pandemic.

READ: Virat Kohli Lauds PM Modi's Speech On COVID-19, Appeals To Citizens To Follow Guidelines

In a video message, the power couple stated that the only way to deal with the ‘difficult time’ was by acting together.

“We know we’re all going through a very difficult time. And the only way to stop the spread of Coronavirus is by acting together,” Virushka said in their message.

READ: WATCH: Virat Kohli Refrains From Taking Selfie With Fan In This Viral Video

“We are staying at home for our safety and for everyone else’s as well. And you should do too to prevent the further spread of the virus. Let’s make it safe for us and everyone else by self-isolation,” they added.

“Stay home. Stay safe. Stay healthy,” Anushka wrote alongside the video post.

Virat also wrote that the need of the hour was to follow the instructions of the government.

Here’s the post

The Team India captain was to lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League, that was scheduled to start on March 29. However, the virus outbreak has pushed the league to April 15, with no certainty if it will be possible to conduct it even then.

READ: Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani & Anushka Sharma Dazzle In Floor Length Gowns Like A Boss; See

On the film front, shooting of all entertainment content has been put off till March 31. The release dates of films like Sooryavanshi, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and '83 have been postponed. In India, 195 cases have been confirmed by the health ministry, including four deaths.

READ: Anushka Sharma Has An Ultimate Guide To A 'trendy' Summer Season; See Photos

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.