Anushka Sharma's White Outfits That Are Perfect For Galentine's Day

Bollywood News

Anushka Sharma prioritizes comfort over fashion while preserving authenticity, as evident on her Instagram. Here are her white outfits to sport on Galentine's.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anushka Sharma

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma’s style is biased towards pockets in dresses and comfort. She sports chic style to the traditional ensemble while preserving their authenticity. Sharma makes heads turn with her iconic red carpet looks. We have compiled some of her best white outfits to rock your Galentine’s day dinner with your girl pals. 

Here are Anushka Sharma’s gorgeous white attires to celebrate Galentine’s day 

1. If you are planning to party, this Anushka Sharma inspired dress is perfect

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 

2. For a fancy dinner date with your girlfriends, this white dress will be a showstopper 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Also read: Anushka Sharma's Latest Workout Video Will Make You Hit The Gym Right Away

3. You can plan to wear comfy clothes including plain tee, jeans and a pair of sports shoes for a day-long hangout

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 

4. This Anushka Sharma’s spring season floral outfit works for every kind of outing 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Also read: Anushka Sharma's Black Outfits To Take Inspiration From For Your Birthday Party

5. You can add glam to your gorgeous attire with this classic clothing featuring fringes 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 

6. A crisp striped shirt goes a long way with your girl pals 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 

7. Planning for regular gap-shaps? This cool outfit is perfect for a picnic in the garden

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Also read: Anushka Sharma Posts Pics Of A Romantic Evening With Virat Kohli, Arjun's Comment Is Gold

Also read: Anushka Sharma's Songs From 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' & Others For A Lonely Valentine's Day

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

