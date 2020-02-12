Anushka Sharma's White Outfits That Are Perfect For Galentine's Day

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma’s style is biased towards pockets in dresses and comfort. She sports chic style to the traditional ensemble while preserving their authenticity. Sharma makes heads turn with her iconic red carpet looks. We have compiled some of her best white outfits to rock your Galentine’s day dinner with your girl pals.

Here are Anushka Sharma’s gorgeous white attires to celebrate Galentine’s day

1. If you are planning to party, this Anushka Sharma inspired dress is perfect

2. For a fancy dinner date with your girlfriends, this white dress will be a showstopper

3. You can plan to wear comfy clothes including plain tee, jeans and a pair of sports shoes for a day-long hangout

4. This Anushka Sharma’s spring season floral outfit works for every kind of outing

5. You can add glam to your gorgeous attire with this classic clothing featuring fringes

6. A crisp striped shirt goes a long way with your girl pals

7. Planning for regular gap-shaps? This cool outfit is perfect for a picnic in the garden

