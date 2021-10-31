On the occasion of Halloween, the Indian celebrity couples seem to have enjoyed a spooky-themed dressed up party with their kids. Likewise, Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma shared a few glimpses from her Halloween night party via Instagram, in which kids could be seen posing with pumpkin baskets. But what caught the attention of many was the glimpse of Vamika dressed as a fairy.

The Indian cricket team is currently in Dubai for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. Taking to Instagram stories, Anushka Sharma shared a few photos from the party. In one of the pictures, Vamika, dressed as a fairy with wings, sat on the floor in a frilly frock and unicorn headband, while cricketer Kishan held Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's son Agastya. The photo also featured R Ashwin's daughters Aadhya and Akhira and Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira holding pumpkin baskets. Sharing the picture, Anushka Sharma wrote, "Happy Halloween from this cute bunch. Oh and Ishan Kishan too."

In one of the other stories, she wrote, "And also from us." Anushka also shared a group photo in which she can be seen holding Vamika in her hands, Virat Kohli standing beside her. It also featured Rohit Sharma with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and R Ashwin's wife Prithi Narayanan. Akhira, Adhya and Samaira were also a part of the picture. In all photos, Vamika's face was not seen as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are taking special care not to reveal their daughter's face. When asked by several fans, the couple has made it clear that Vamika will make her own choice to unveil her photo on social media when she will grow up.

Preethi and Natasa Stankovic share more glimpses from the party

Preethi shared several glimpses of the team's Halloween celebration via Instagram. In one of the videos, all the kids went for trick or treat and received candies from cricketers. One of the videos also featured a small piece of couple dance by Ishan Kishan and Shardul Thakur.

Natasa Stankovic also shared a few glimpses of her and Hardik Pandya's son, Agastya, from the Halloween party. Agastya was dressed as a ghost, with a white loose sheet, with "Boo" written on it. Natasa also shared a video of him taking out candy from a pumpkin basket. Sharing the photos and videos, Natasa wrote, "My little (ghost emoji)." Several celebs including Athiya Shetty reacted to Natasa's post.

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma