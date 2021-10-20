Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Enjoy Breakfast Together With Daughter Vamika; See Pic

Virat Kohli recently treated fans with another rare glimpse of daughter Vamika as he sat down to have breakfast with his wife Anushka Sharma and their toddler. Taking to his Instagram handle today, the power couple can be seen all smiles for the camera as they enjoy their meal, while Vamika is seated with her back towards the lens. The duo has kept their daughter away from media's scrutiny, updating netizens with her pictures whilst concealing her face.

The recent family picture enjoyed overwhelming love by celebrities and netizens alike, as they bombarded the cricketer's comments section with heart and heart-eye emoticons. The cricketer actor duo welcomed their first child, Vamika on February 11 in 2021, almost four years after their nuptials in 2017.

Virat Kohli enjoys family time with Vamika, Anushka

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, October 20, the ace cricketer uploaded a photo from the family's recent outing as they smile for the camera. Vamika can be seen sitting between her parents on a baby chair, with her face concealed from the camera. For the caption, Virat added a simple red heart. Take a look.

In no time, the photo went viral on the internet with many users showing adulation through love-filled emojis. One user thanked the actor for sharing the million-dollar post, while another wrote that they can't look at anything apart from Vamika's two little ponytails. Many resorted to simple red heart and heart-eye emojis.

Earlier this week, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star also treated fans with the latest dose of Vamika and Virat's candid moments. The photo showcased little Vamika enjoying her playtime while Virat endearingly smiles at her. With her hair tucked into two ponytails, the toddler's photo was enough for Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Neeti Mohan, Dhanashree Chahal, Rakul Preet, Masaba Gupta, and more to be awestruck. For the caption, Anushka wrote, ''My whole heart in one frame.''

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, has recently ventured into production along with her brother under the Clean Slate Filmz banner. She is now bankrolling Qala, which will mark Irrfan Khan's son Babil's acting debut.

(IMAGE: Instagram/@anushkasharma)