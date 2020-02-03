Union Budget
Union Budget
Anya Singh's Pictures With Nakuul Mehta Prove They Are Best Friends

Bollywood News

Anya Singh has appeared in 'Never Kiss Your Bestfriend' alongside acclaimed TV actor Nakuul Mehta. Here are duo's fun pics that prove they are best friends.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anya Singh

Anya Singh kick-started her Bollywood journey with Bhanu Pratap Singh-directorial Les Talionis. She refused to look back and went on to play a lead role in Habib Faisal’s 2017 musical drama Qaidi Band opposite Aadar Jain. Nowadays, Singh is basking under the warm reviews for her new web-series on which is streaming on Zee5. She is starring opposite Nakuul Mehta in Never Kiss Your Bestfriend.

The duo shares an adorable bond. Anya Singh and Nakuul Mehta’s social media is brimming with their cute photos of the duo during their fun moments. We have compiled picture of Never Kiss Your Bestfriend co-stars. Check them out.

Pictures that prove Nakuul Mehta & Anya Singh are best friends

1. Tannie and Sumer's selfie

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta) on

 

2. Different peas, same pod!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anya Singh (@anyasinghofficial) on

 

3. Giving major fashion goals together

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anya Singh (@anyasinghofficial) on

 

4. With the team of Never Kiss Your Bestfriend

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anya Singh (@anyasinghofficial) on

 

5. Twinning with best friend

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anya Singh (@anyasinghofficial) on

 

6. Sumer and Tannie sharing lame jokes

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anya Singh (@anyasinghofficial) on

7. Funky pictures with a quirky caption

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta) on

 

8. Co-stars showering love for a wondrous response to their series

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta) on

9. Promoting Never Kiss Your Bestfriend

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anya Singh (@anyasinghofficial) on

Published:
