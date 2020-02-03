Anya Singh's Pictures With Nakuul Mehta Prove They Are Best Friends

Anya Singh kick-started her Bollywood journey with Bhanu Pratap Singh-directorial Les Talionis. She refused to look back and went on to play a lead role in Habib Faisal’s 2017 musical drama Qaidi Band opposite Aadar Jain. Nowadays, Singh is basking under the warm reviews for her new web-series on which is streaming on Zee5. She is starring opposite Nakuul Mehta in Never Kiss Your Bestfriend.
The duo shares an adorable bond. Anya Singh and Nakuul Mehta’s social media is brimming with their cute photos of the duo during their fun moments. We have compiled picture of Never Kiss Your Bestfriend co-stars. Check them out.
