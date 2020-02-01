Sonakshi Sinha Announces Her Digital Debut With Amazon Prime Series On Social Media

Sonakshi Sinha had an amazing 2019. The actor did not only feature in Dabangg 3 which was one of the biggest films of the year but also Sonakshi acted in four other films like Misson Mangal, Kalank, Laal Kaptaan and Khandaani Shadakhana. Apart from that, she also got to be a judge on a digital reality show. After the massive success of Dabangg 3, Sonakshi's fans were excited to find out more about the actor's upcoming project.

Early this day, actor Sonakshi Sinha took to her social media account to make an announcement regarding her next project. Sonakshi Sinha will be making her digital debut with a series on Amazon Prime. Some days back, Sonakshi spoke to a news publication and said that she was looking forward to starting something new. She said that earlier she was not permitted to reveal her project. But today the news is officially confirmed by Sonakshi Sinha.

Sonakshi captioned the picture as "New beginnings!! SO excited to start our new series for Amazon @primevideoin with this extremely talented bunch!"

The show will reportedly be titled as Fallen. It is reported that the show is a crime thriller directed by Reema Kagti. In the series, Sonakshi Sinha will be seen sharing the screen space with Gulshan Devaiah, Sohum Shah, and Gully Boy fame Vijay Verma. Reema Kagti has directed successful movies like Talaash, Gold etc.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha is also gearing up for her upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on the Independence Day 2020.

