Aparshakti Khurana And Aakriti Ahuja's Adorable Pictures Give Fans Major #couplegoals

Ayushmann Khurrana's younger brother, Aparshakti Khurana, is now a known face in Bollywood. The actor is a part of almost all big banner films. After proving his mettle in the film industry, the actor-singer has become amongst the most sought-after actors in the industry. He has successfully created his own unique place in the industry and the hearts of the audience. But, what many fans might not know is that the handsome, Aparshakti Khurana has been a happily married man for years now. Read ahead to know more on Aparshakti and his wife-

Aparshakti Khurana and Aakriti Ahuja’s love story

Aparshakti Khurana tied the knot with Aakriti Ahuja on September 07, 2014. Reportedly, Aparshakti and Aakriti met during a dance class in Chandigarh, several years ago. The two fell in love instantly and knew that this was the one. The bride, Aakriti wore a Sabyasachi lehenga for the wedding, while Aparshakti opted for a Shantanu and Nikhil sherwani. Take a look at the adorable pictures of the couple together-

Adorable pictures of the couple

