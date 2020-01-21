Taapsee Pannu To Star Opposite Aparshakti Khurana In 'Rashmi Rocket'

The first look for Rashmi Rocket was revealed back in August 2019. Though not many details about the project were revealed previously, it is confirmed now that the film has finally hit production and is eyeing for a 2020 release date itself. It was recently revealed that Aparshakti Khurana will be playing the male lead in the film.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu talks about the balance of unconventional and mainstream films in Bollywood

Aparshakti Khurana to play the male lead in Rashmi Rocket

Also read: Taapsee Pannu confesses her long-time crush on Hrithik, but doesn't want a selfie with him

To sprint ahead, sometimes you have to take a few steps back....

all set to ‘race’ on this new ‘track’ with Rashmi......

Tomorrow .... pic.twitter.com/tBHlmWe7hv — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 29, 2019

Also read: Taapsee Pannu shares cryptic BTS pics with Ayushmann Khurrana, leaves fans wondering

Though the film was announced back in 2019, Taapsee couldn't start the filming for the film due to date conflicts and other commitments. Aparshakti Khurana is known to play supporting characters in films like Pati Patni Aur Woh and Stree and is slated to play the male lead. This will be the first time Aparshakti Khurana will be seen essaying the lead role in a film.

Taapsee Pannu will be seen essaying the character of a sprinter in the film, going back to her athletic mode which she showcased in 2018's Soorma. Rashmi Rocket is expected to hit the silver screen in 2020 but no date has been finalised yet. Taapsee Pannu is reportedly shooting for Haseen Dillruba and Rashmi Rocket simultaneously.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey-starrer murder mystery Haseen Dillruba's shoot begins

Also read: Taapsee Pannu and rumoured boyfriend Mathias Boe's combined net worth will blow your mind

Photo courtesy - Aparshakti Khurana and Taapsee Pannu Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.