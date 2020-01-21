The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Taapsee Pannu To Star Opposite Aparshakti Khurana In 'Rashmi Rocket'

Bollywood News

Taapsee Pannu and Aparshakti Khurana will feature together in a sports-drama film titled 'Rashmi Rocket'. Read below to know more about the upcoming film.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
taapsee pannu

The first look for Rashmi Rocket was revealed back in August 2019. Though not many details about the project were revealed previously, it is confirmed now that the film has finally hit production and is eyeing for a 2020 release date itself. It was recently revealed that Aparshakti Khurana will be playing the male lead in the film. 

Also read: Taapsee Pannu talks about the balance of unconventional and mainstream films in Bollywood

Aparshakti Khurana to play the male lead in Rashmi Rocket

Also read: Taapsee Pannu confesses her long-time crush on Hrithik, but doesn't want a selfie with him

Also read: Taapsee Pannu shares cryptic BTS pics with Ayushmann Khurrana, leaves fans wondering

Though the film was announced back in 2019, Taapsee couldn't start the filming for the film due to date conflicts and other commitments. Aparshakti Khurana is known to play supporting characters in films like Pati Patni Aur Woh and Stree and is slated to play the male lead. This will be the first time Aparshakti Khurana will be seen essaying the lead role in a film.

Taapsee Pannu will be seen essaying the character of a sprinter in the film, going back to her athletic mode which she showcased in 2018's Soorma. Rashmi Rocket is expected to hit the silver screen in 2020 but no date has been finalised yet. Taapsee Pannu is reportedly shooting for Haseen Dillruba and Rashmi Rocket simultaneously. 

Also read: Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey-starrer murder mystery Haseen Dillruba's shoot begins

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aparshakti Khurana (@aparshakti_khurana) on

Also read: Taapsee Pannu and rumoured boyfriend Mathias Boe's combined net worth will blow your mind

Photo courtesy - Aparshakti Khurana and Taapsee Pannu Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SABARIMALA TEMPLE CLOSES AFTER A PEACEFUL PILGRIMAGE SEASON
PM MODI, NEPALESE COUNTERPART INAUGURATE CHECK POST AT JOGBANI-BIRATNAGAR
KEJRIWAL VS WHO AGAIN
BJP MLA OPPOSES MUMBAI 24X7
AAP TAUNTS BJP AFTER CANDIDATE LIST
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA