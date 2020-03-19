Aparshakti Khurana Introspects About 'bright Side Of Pandemic', Pens Down Heartfelt Poetry

Aparshakti Khurana surprised all his fans and followers with a beautiful, heartfelt poem that he wrote while contemplating the isolation amid the coronavirus outbreak in the world. The actor took to his social media accounts and channeled his inner poet as he churned out profound verses after being constrained in his home. Aparshakti also posted a picture of himself seated on a bench in the park and wrote a detailed note about his state of mind after he shared his writing through the caption.

Read the poem here:

आराम फ़रमाए अरसा हो गया

वक्त गवाए अरसा हो गया



यूँ लुत्फ़ लिए अरसा हो गया

नींद मुफ़्त लिए अरसा हो गया



इत्मिनान से सोचे अरसा हो गया

तकिए को दबोचे अरसा हो गया



पेड़ की छाँव में बैठे अरसा हो गया

खुद से खुद को कुछ कहते अरसा हो गया



माँ से बात किए अरसा हो गया

पड़ोसी से मुलाक़ात किए अरसा हो गया



गिटार बजाए अरसा हो गया

किशोर दा के गाने गाए अरसा हो गया

सच पूछो तो अच्छे से मन ही मन मुस्कुराए अरसा हो गया।



- अपारशक्ति खुराना🙏

Reminiscing the last time he had time to connect with his own self, Aparshakti wrote the poem about how it's been a while since he truly lived in the little moments that life offers. He wrote, "Do you remember the last time your life was as slow as it is today? We’ve been part of the rat race since so long that we barely got time to connect even with ourselves.".

Aparshakti added, "Today, I can’t help but see a bright side of this pandemic. A side which is telling us to slow down, to reflect, to introspect, to connect with others while connecting with our own selves."

He ended the post by raising the spirits of the readers as he said, "Also, let's try not to panic. As the most intelligent species on earth, we definitely will find ways to tackle it, cure it and come out of it stronger, as we always have. Till then, let's remember - we are all in this together ❤"

Have a look:

