Aparshakti Khurana Has An Apt Reply When Quizzed About Choosing Between Career And Family

Aparshakti Khurana has created a niche for himself in the film industry today just like his brother, Ayushmann Khurrana. He made his debut in Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal which also garnered him the Filmfare nomination for Best Male Debut. Aparshakti was last seen in Remo D’Souza’s dance flick Street Dancer 3D.

Aparshakti Khurana on choosing between family and career

While talking in an interview, Aparshakti Khurana was quizzed about what would he choose between family and career. He was quick to say that he is personally driven by human emotions and relationships. He also said that he always prioritizes family over career, so he would go with family.

Aparshakti Khurana also added that with each passing day, human relationships are getting worse. He said that people are obsessing incessantly over their careers. Khurana also said that nowadays people rarely make it a point to catch up with their loved ones.

He also added that many a times people who prioritize career over family are called “less ambitious”. Such people are looked down upon by people who’s lives revolve only around their work. Aparshakti also said that even with all the tags that come with it, he says if he is happy with his loved ones, he does not mind being categorized in those tags that come with it.

The Stree actor also spoke about the opportunities that he has been gifted in Bollywood. He said that he considers himself fortunate to be a part of interesting stories. He even added that each film was different from the other and that helped him to showcase his versatility.

After playing supporting roles, Aparshakti Khurana is currently gearing up for the release of his first solo film, Helmet. The cast has currently wrapped up the shooting of the film. With hit films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Stree and Luka Chuppi, Aparshakti Khurana has managed to prove his mettle in Bollywood.

