Aparshakti Khurana Says He Hasn't Yet Signed 'Rashmi Rocket', Is In Talks With The Makers

Actor Aparshakti Khurana has earned a place for himself with some of his stellar performances in films 'Stree'. The actor was recently seen in the movie Street Dancer 3D. Rumours of him being a part of Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket was recently addressed by Aparshakti.

Aparshakti Khurana in Rashmi Rocket

According to a report in a leading daily, Aparshakti talked about him being a part of Rashmi Rocket during a special screening of his short film Nawab in Mumbai. While interacting with media, Aparshakti revealed that he has not signed the film. But he is in talks with the makers of the film. He called the script of Rashmi Rocket beautiful and also said that he is a big fan of Taapsee. He said that her journey in Bollywood is amazing.

Aparshakti also talked about how people ask him about who inspires him in the industry. Khurana said that Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, and Nushrat Bharucha are his inspirations. He believes that these women had a great journey, and he loves the kind of films that they have been a part of.

Aparshakti Khurana has impressed fans multiple times with his supporting roles. He is set to appear as the male lead in the upcoming film Helmet. He will be seen opposite Pranutan Bahl. He also talked about how, with Rashmi Rocket, things are still at the development stage.

Aparshakti was a captain in Haryana's under-19 cricket team in his school and college days. This is the reason why he is happy to be associated with a sports film. He said that he wanted to be a sportsman but couldn't. He also claimed that sports helps lead people towards an organic and healthy life.

Rashmi Rocket will be directed by Akarsh Khurrana and is about a Gujarati athlete. Nawab is a short film on the abandonment of animals. It also stars Maria Goretti, Mallika Dua, and Geetika Vidya and is directed by Mansi Jain.

Image Courtesy: Aparshakti Khurana & Taapsee Pannu Instagram

