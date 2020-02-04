Aparshakti Khurana's 'Nawab' New Poster Has Him Bond Well With His Pet; See Pic

The makers of Aparshakti Khurana starrer have dropped another poster of his short film titled Nawab. The recent poster of the film looks interesting as Aparshakti Khurana leans on the railing as he holds a leash tied to a black dog. Aparshakti Khurana sports a printed shirt, beige chinos and white sneakers in the poster. The poster looks all the more stunning with the red background. Check out the poster here.

After proving his acting skills in big-budget films, actor Aparshakti aims to impress his fans with short films now. The film, Nawab, is written and directed by Mansi Jain who previously made award-winning films like Everything is Fine and Chhur which were both nominated for the Jio Filmfare Awards 2018 and has been produced by Big Banner Films.

Nawab is a comic yet touching tale of a dog called Nawab. The movie takes on the issue of animal abandonment and contemporary families of today. Nawab is set to have a stellar ensemble cast including Aparshakti Khuranna, Maria Goretti, Mallika Dua, and Geetika Vidya. The project is based on the dog and will revolve around a dog lover played by Aparshakti. Fans are super excited about the release of the film.

Also read | Mallika Dua To Kanan Gill, Popular YouTubers Who Featured In Bollywood Films

Also read | #MeToo: Mallika Dua's Father Vinod Dua Accused Of Alleged Sexual Harassment

The previous poster that was shared by Aparshakti Khurana shows a great bond between the owner and its pet. The poster is a hazy painting where the owner is looking down on the dog and the caption mentions it as 'short film with a big heart and message'. Look at the poster here:

Aparshakti Khurana has carved his niche as a fine actor and comedian with some interesting character roles and was recently seen in the dance hit, Street Dancer 3D. The film was produced by Bhushan Kumar under T-Series. Directed by Remo D'Souza, the film is a sequel to the 2015 film ABCD 2.

Also read | Aparshakti Khurana And Pranutan Bahl Complete First Schedule Of Dino Morea's 'Helmet'

Also read | Aparshakti Khurana And Pranutan To Star Together In Satram Ramani's 'Helmet'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.