Aparshakti Khurana misses 'Chandigarh sky' as he heads back to Mumbai; See Post

Aparshakti Khurana who recently returned back to Mumbai from Chandigarh after a family gateway at his hometown in seems to be missing his home and the beautiful weather there. The actor shared a beautiful picture of the Mumbai sky with his wife Aakriti Ahuja and explained how much he is missing the sky in Chandigarh.

Aparshakti Khurana misses hometown Chandigarh

In the picture, Aparshakti can be seen posing with Aakriti as they capture their love in a selfie. While captioning the post, the Stree actor wrote, “missing the Chandigarh Sky”. The actor uploaded another post on Instagram where he showed the kind of sky he has been talking about. In the second post, he clicked a cool selfie with a spectacular picturesque landscape and an amazing sky view. He captioned the post and wrote, “Yaaa in my last post I was talking about this Chandigarh Sky”.

Aparshakti Khurrana, recently returned to Mumbai from his hometown Chandigarh to shoot the final schedule of his upcoming film Helmet. Sometime back, the actor finally wrapped the shooting of the same. The actor returned to the city on September 8 amid the ongoing pandemic to finish the pending shooting. He recently shared a picture on his Instagram story to announce the wrap-up. Aparshakti shared the picture on his Instagram story which was posted by one of the choreographers Priyanshu Tyagi from the film. In the picture, the star cast of the film including Aparshakti, Pranutan can be seen striking a pose with all the choreographers like Caesar Gonsalves, Sneha, Juhi Arora, Arun Ghuge, and many more. While captioning the post, Priyanshu wrote, “It’s a wrap, #Helmet.” The Helmet is Aparshakti Khurana's first film wherein he stars in the lead role. After playing outstanding roles as a supporting actor in various films, he is looking forward to entertaining the audience with this unique film.

(Image credit: AParshakti Khurana/ Instagram)

