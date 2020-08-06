Aparshakti Khurana Opens Up About Nepotism In B'wood, Says "outsider" Is A Mean Word

Over the years, Aparshakti Khurana, Ayushmann Khurrana’s brother has managed to make his mark in the industry. The actor was seen in several Bollywood movies in a supporting role. He was seen in films like Dangal, Luka Chuppi, Stree and Pati Patni Aur Woh. In an interview with a news portal, Aparshakti Khurana opened up about the ongoing debate of insiders and outsiders in Bollywood.

Aparshakti Khurana opens up about outsiders and nepotism in Bollywood

The issue has been in debates for several years but was reignited after the tragic death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Addressing the "insider vs outsider" issue, the actor said that he does not understand the word "outsider". He said that it’s a 'mean word' at the end of day and one needs to be careful about what they do. He added that one needs to understand that things do get difficult for everyone at one point in time.

Aparshakti Khurana also said the word "Outsider" does not mean anything because apparently an outsider will get married and their kids will aspire to become an actor. Speaking about being trolled, he said that he has never been trolled but he sees how celebrities are trolled by netizens and how that affects their state of mind.

The actor, along with his brother Ayushmann Khurana, recently bought a house in Panchkula, a town in Chandigarh. Ayushmann Khurrana shared the exciting news and said that he wants a big happy family to live under one roof and create some beautiful memories. The actor shared that the entire family decided to buy a new house so that they can stay together.

On the work front, Aparshakti Khurana was last seen in the film Street Dancer. He was seen playing the character of Amrinder Mehrotra. The actor is now set to play a role in the film Helmet. Directed by Satram Ramani, the film is expected to release later this year.

