Aparshakti Khurana Visits Baba Ka Dhaba; Says 'had The Best Matar Paneer Ever!'

Luka Chuppi actor Aparshakti Khurana took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, to share a picture of him eating at one of the recently famous local food stall, Baba Ka Dhaba. The actor shared a picture of them at the location and also penned a sweet note on the same. Seeing this post, fans cannot stop themselves from commenting on all things lovely and showering love on the post.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Aparshakti Khurana shared a picture of him at the famous local stall, Baba Ka Dhaba where he can be seen taking a selfie with the owner and Gaurav Wasan, the man who helped the owner during the tough time. Aparshakti can be seen sporting a black hoodie and completed his look with a pair of quirky sunglasses and a mask. One can also see Gaurav and the owner of the stall all smiles for the camera.

Along with the post, Aparshakti penned a sweet note talking about the Dhabha and about his promise to Gaurav. He wrote, “Promised Gaurav Wasan that we would have kuchh at Baba Ka Dhabha when I’ll be in Delhi and we finally did! Had the bestttt matra paneer everrr!!” He also wrote, “#VocalForLocal kese hote hai, ye aapse seekhna chahiye”. Take a look at the post below.

Fans cannot stop gushing over how adorable the post is and also what a sweet gesture from Aparshakti. The post shared by the actor went on to garner several likes and comments from fans. Some of the users commented on how lovely the picture is, while some showered love with many happy emojis consisting of a heart, fire, smileys, and more. Check out a few comments below.

Apart from this post, the actor shared another video praising Gaurav and two other boys who are constantly helping the owner at Baba Ka Dhaba. In the video, the actor said that people like him visit the shop but these guys wake up every morning at 6 am to help baba. He also thanked them for their relentless hard work and support. Watch the video below.

About Baba Ka Dhaba

A video featuring a local food joint called "Baba Ka Dhaba" went viral on the internet. The video showed the difficulties of an elderly couple maintaining a small Dhaba in a small neighbourhood in Delhi. The couple got very emotional when talking about their problems and the challenges they have encountered to keep their business running.

The video was posted on social media, and several people started to reach out to support the elderly couple in their time of trouble. People flocked to Baba ka Dhaba from all over the place to help them out by visiting and also by feasting on the dishes. The location started to draw tremendous attention and prominent food delivery firms were too chipped in to support the local company.

