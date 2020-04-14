'I Want To Be The Professor', Says Ayushmann Khurrana; Plays Bella Ciao From 'Money Heist'

Ayushmann Khurrana has a message for the 'reverent filmmakers' and is putting it out in the universe. The actor took to his social media handle to share a beautiful video of him playing 'Bella Ciao' from the popular Netflix series 'Money Heist'.

'Dream Girl' actor wrote that he wants to play the role of a professor (Spanish star Alvaro Morte, better known in this part of the world as The Professor of Spanish crime drama 'Money Heist'). In the caption, Ayushmann wrote, " Please! I’m dying to do something like this." Khurrana also added that he is now restless and can't wait to be back on sets and work, like every other person on this planet — who want to step out and go to work.

Money Heist Season 4 release, Kartik Aaryan shares fan art, and other top news of the week

The actor concluded that patience is a virtue and played piano. Bhumi Pednekar commented, "You are totally acing his look". Tanuj Garg wrote, "U have an uncanny resemblance with him in this profile !!!" [sic]

As COVID-19 spreads across the globe and millions of people stay cooped indoors, the fourth season of Netflix is the most-watched non-English drama on Netflix.

Money Heist season 4 review: The Professor seems out of shape in this season of the show

'People would think twice before going to theatres', says Ayushmann Khurrana post COVID-19

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.