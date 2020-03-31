Aparshakti Khurana Sees Hope After Lockdown; Says 'no One Will Take Anything For Granted'

Aparshakti Khurana in a positive message to everyone feeling 'stuck at home' said that he believes the Coronavirus lockdown is a blessing in disguise as the isolation and social distancing can teach people important lessons about life. In his recent interaction with an agency, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor said that he can see the positive side of the pandemic as he claimed that people will stop taking things for granted after the dreadful experience.

The Stree actor also said that due to the long separation from their workplace, people will be likely to value their work more than before. Aparshakti stated that he sincerely hopes that people come out as better versions of themselves after the lockdown which is giving them plenty of time to introspect about themselves. He also revealed that he hopes that instead of demeaning one other, people will now focus on building healthy relationships.

The actor further shared how he has been spending time at home amid the 21-day national lockdown implemented by the central government and state regulatory authorities. Aparshakti Khurana has been making the most of the lockdown by going through scripts and taking narrations from filmmakers through video calls.

He also revealed that he has been learning to cook food and also spending time in composing songs. Apart from this, the actor has been spending quality time with his wife Aakriti Ahuja.

What's next for Aparshakti Khurrana?

Aparshakti Khurrana has earned fame on his own through memorable performances in films like Dangal, Stree, Luka Chuppi and Jabariya Jodi. After the release of Street Dancer 3D in January, the actor had wrapped the shoot for his upcoming solo hero film called Helmet.

He is paired opposite Pranutan Behl in this film which is produced by actor Dino Morea's production house DM Movies. The Dangal actor is also rumoured to play the male lead in Rashmi Rocket opposite Thappad actor Taapsee Pannu.

