Aparshakti Khurana Announces 'it's A Wrap' As He Poses With 'Helmet' Team; See Post

Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurrana, who recently returned to Mumbai from his hometown Chandigarh to shoot the final schedule of his upcoming film Helmet, has finally wrapped the shooting of the same. The actor returned to the city on September 8 amid the ongoing pandemic to finish the pending shooting. He recently shared a picture on his Instagram story to announce the wrap-up.

Aparshakti Khurana wraps up final shooting schedule of Helmet

Aparshakti shared the picture on his Instagram story which was posted by one of the choreographers Priyanshu Tyagi from the film. In the picture, the star cast of the film including Aparshakti, Pranutan can be seen striking a pose with all the choreographers like Caesar Gonsalves, Sneha, Juhi Arora, Arun Ghuge, and many more. While captioning the post, Priyanshu wrote, “It’s a wrap, #Helmet.”

Sometime back, the actor issued an official statement by expressing his excitement of getting back on the sets after a long hiatus. In the statement, he said, “I'm really excited to be back on the sets and start shoot once again after such a long time. I've really missed doing this and will soon be heading to Mumbai to shoot the final schedule of 'Helmet', which mainly includes the climax". The film Helmet is directed by Satram Ramani and co-produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Dino Morea. The movie also stars Pranutan Bahl in the lead role and Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma in pivotal roles. The helmet is a comedy-drama that depicts the ground reality of the country wherein it is still inappropriate and awkward to talk about protection.

The Helmet is Aparshakti Khurana's first film wherein he stars in the lead role. After playing outstanding roles as a supporting actor in various films, he is looking forward to entertaining the audience with this unique film. Apart from this, the actor even shared a throwback video from the sets of the film while mentioning that he misses two types of sets amid the lockdown, one of them being film sets. The video seems to be taken at one of his shoots in Varanasi for Helmet. He is sitting on a rickshaw in the middle of a busy street.

