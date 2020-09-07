Aparshakti Khurana Celebrates 6 Years Of Marriage By Posting Weddings Pics; See Here

Actor Aparshakti Khurana recently took to Instagram to post a couple of reminiscent pictures of his wedding with Aakriti Ahuja. The posts featured the couple in their wedding outfits and Aparshakti also added a heartfelt caption with the post. Take a look at the posts and see how fans responded to the same.

Aparshakti Khurana’s wedding posts

In the post uploaded by Aparshakti, fans can see the actor in a black tuxedo with a bow tie and Aakriti sporting a pink gown with her hair pulled up. The couple looked deep in love and yellow lights were visible behind the couple. The pair got married on September 7, 2014.

Aparshakti Khurana also added a lovely caption with the post. He mentioned how the picture was from 6 years back. His caption read - ‘6 years Back Same Date Same Time @aakritiahujaShot and Styled by @jaysamuelstudio’ (sic)

Many fans commented on the post. Most fans mentioned that the couple looked radiant. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Aparshakti Khurana’s Instagram

Aparshakti Khurana uploaded another photo from their ceremony. The photo has Aakriti at the forefront, with Aparshakti right behind her. Aakriti is dressed in all her finery as the couple focuses on stepping cautiously. Fans can also see Ayushmann Khurrana in the background. Take a look-

Aparshakti Khurana is very active on his social media profiles and especially on Instagram. He keeps posting regularly to keep his fans and followers updated. In one of his last posts, fans could see a selfie of the actor sporting a face mask. The post was in response to educate his followers about the pandemic. The posts caption read - ‘Friendly reminder: The pandemic isn’t over yet #JustSaying’ (sic). Many fans liked and commented on the post. Take a look:

In another post, fans could spot the actor with Rajkummar Rao. The picture was posted on the occasion of Rajkummar Rao’s birthday. Farah Khan could also be spotted in the post. The caption read - ‘Happy Bday to one of the finest actors of our generation @rajkummar_rao’. Take a look at the post:

In terms of his work, Aparshakti was last seen in the film Street Dancer 3D (2020) which was directed by Remo Dsouza and had Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles. The film didn’t do well critically. He will soon be seen in Helmet which will be directed by Satram Ramani.

Promo Pic Credit: Aparshakti Khurana’s Instagram

