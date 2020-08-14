Aparshakti Khurana Shares Throwback Photo Of His 'familia' On Instagram

Aparshakti Khurana took to Instagram to share an amazing throwback with his family. The actor was seen in all smiles with his family members. Aparshakti Khurana, over the years, has gained a massive fan following due to his commendable performances in films. Thus the actor keeps his fans posted on social media about his day to day happenings.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor Starrer 'Street Dancer 3D' Best Scenes Will Prompt Fans To Watch The Movie

Aparshakti Khurana posts happy throwback family photograph

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Learnt To Speak And Write In Urdu For A Role, Did You Know?

In the picture Aparshakti Khurana added to social media, he can be seen taking a selfie at a function. His family, along with his wife’s family, posed for the picture. His brother Ayushmann Khurana was missing from the photograph, however, fans were delighted to see the happy moment captured and shared by the actor. The family looked happy and several fans praised Aparshakti Khurana for an amazing click as well. The family was seen in suits and kurtas and thus a formal overall attire. Aparshakti Khurana himself sported a checkered suit along with some dapper glasses on. Fans appreciated the look and praised him in the comments.

Also Read | Awards Won By Shraddha Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao Starrer 'Stree'

Over the past few weeks, Aparshakti Khurana has been sharing a number of pictures on his social media handle. While some appear to be throwbacks, most of them happen to be from his shoots. The actor also shared another family picture a while ago during Raksha Bandhan. The actor added two photographs, one with his family and another with Ayushmann Khurana and their sister. Fans in the comments told Aparshakti Khurana that they found the pictures adorable and amazing.

The actor often uploads several videos as well in which he can be seen interacting with fans or performing in a causal manner. On the work front, Aparshakti Khurana will soon be seen in two films according to several reports. The actor will be seen in the Ashish Aryan directed film, Kanpuriye, along with Divyendu Sharma and Harshita Gaur. He will also be seen in a film titled Helmet which has been directed by Satram Ramani, according to several news portals. Fans of the actor are eager to watch his films as soon as possible.

Also Read | Aparshakti Khurana's 'JMD Kinda Pic' On Instagram Has Fans Asking About Ayushmann

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.