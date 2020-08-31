Aparshakti Khurana Gears Up To Shoot The Final Schedule Of 'Helmet' In Mumbai

It's been almost four months since Aparshakti Khurana has headed back to his hometown in Chandigarh and making the most of this time. The actor is now reportedly set to return to Mumbai in order to resume the shoot of his film, Helmet. Read on:

Aparshakti Khurana to return to Mumbai to shoot for Helmet

Aparshakti Khurana has been staying indoors for a long time now amid the COVID-19 lockdown. So far, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor has released two music tracks, various music covers, and shot for almost 15 brands at home. Aparshakti Khurana will be returning to the city on September 8 and resume the shooting for Helmet.

The entire cast and crew will be taking necessary precautions while shooting the film during the Coronavirus crisis. He will be shooting the climax of the film in his upcoming shoot schedule.

Aparshakti Khurana confirmed the same and gave an official statement saying, "I'm really excited to be back on the sets and start shoot once again after such a long time. I've really missed doing this and will soon be heading to Mumbai to shoot the final schedule of 'Helmet', which mainly includes the climax".

About Helmet

The film Helmet is directed by Satram Ramani and co-produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Dino Morea. The movie also stars Pranutan Bahl in the lead role and Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma in pivotal roles. Helmet is a comedy drama that depicts the ground reality of the country wherein it is still inappropriate and awkward to talk about protection.

Helmet is Aparshakti Khurana's first film wherein he stars in the lead role. After playing outstanding roles as a supporting actor in various films, he is looking forward to entertaining the audience with this unique film.

Aparshakti misses being on movie sets

Aparshakti Khurana in a recent post mentioned that he misses being on movie sets. He said that he misses two types of sets, one of them being film sets. His costar Pranutan commented saying that she misses them too. The video seems to be taken at one of his shoots in Varanasi for Helmet. He is sitting on a rickshaw in the middle of a busy street. Take a look.

