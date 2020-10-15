APJ Abdul Kalam's Birth Anniversary: Madhuri Dixit, Arjun Kapoor & Fans Pay Tribute

Fans and celebs took to various social media platforms to celebrate APJ Abdul Kalam's birth anniversary. APJ Abdul Kalam's full name was Dr Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam and he was the 11th president of India. Known as the ‘People's President’, APJ inspired many people through his inspiring life. Stars like Madhuri Dixit Nene and Arjun Kapoor paid tribute to APJ Abdul Kalam. Take a look:

APJ Abdul Kalam's birth anniversary

Madhuri Dixit Nene

A man who has inspired generations with his teachings and will continue to do so in the future. Remembering the genius #APJAbdulKalam sir on his birth anniversary ðŸ™ — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) October 15, 2020

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut, Bhumi Pednekar pay tribute to APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary

Actor Madhuri Dixit took to Twitter to remember the great pioneer on his birth anniversary. She mentioned how the late president inspired many 'generations with his teachings.' She also called the late president a 'genius'. Many fans liked and replied on the tweet.

Also Read | Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's Jayanti: Political leaders pay tributes to 'People's President'

Arjun Kapoor

Pic Credit: Arjun Kapoor's Instagram

Actor Arjun Kapoor also uploaded a story on his Instagram account to pay homage to the late president. He mentioned that APJ Abdul Kalam was an exceptional leader and a visionary. Arjun also added a lovely picture of the personality in his post.

Also Read | DRDO launches contest to promote innovators on 5th death anniversary of APJ Abdul Kalam

Many fans also took to Twitter to celebrate APJ Abdul Kalam's birth anniversary. Many fans shared art and others added quotes by him. Twitter saw the topic of APJ Abdul Kalam's birth anniversary on-trend as well. Take a look at a few tweets by fans on the occasion:

"Man needs his difficulties because they are necessary to enjoy success." - #APJAbdulKalam pic.twitter.com/zmT6KPjRRK — $ãRâVäÑå (@imSarava) October 15, 2020

Remembering true "Gem" of India#apjabdulkalam . A person whose ideology always inspires meðŸ™Œ



"If u want to shine like a sun, first learn to burn like a sun": APJ#APJABDULKALAMBIRTHDAY pic.twitter.com/dTcnY9IKUY — Shakshi_SharmaðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@sakshehehe) October 15, 2020

#apjabdulkalamRemembering Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam



- Former President of India.

- Missile Man of India.

- Person with Zero Haters.

- Inspiration to Youth.

- People's President in True Sense.

- Great Person

- Pride of Nation@erMoinkhan786#APJAbdulKalam#MissileManofIndia pic.twitter.com/m0akufBuCr — Er. Moin (@erMoinkhan786) October 15, 2020

APJ Abdul Kalam's quotes

Born and raised in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, APJ Abdul Kalam studied at Madras Institute of Technology and joined the Aeronautical Development Establishment of the Defence Research and Development Organisation after college. He is also known as the 'Missile Man of India' and was a beloved figure. Take a look at some quotes by him:

Failure will never overtake me if my determination to succeed is strong enough.

Don’t take rest after your first victory because if you fail in second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck

All Birds find shelter during a rain. But Eagle avoids rain by flying above the Clouds.”

If you want to shine like a sun. First burn like a sun.

Be more dedicated to making solid achievements than in running after swift but synthetic happiness

Also Read | APJ Abdul Kalam quotes go viral as netizens remember the 'Missile Man of India'

Promo Pic Credit: Arjun Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.