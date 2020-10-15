Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's Jayanti: Political Leaders Pay Tributes To 'People's President'

Dr Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam a.k.a APJ Abdul Kalam, the 11th President of India from 2002 to 2007, was born on October 15, 1931. Whether through his extraordinary intellect or his career in politics, APJ Abdul Kalam never failed to inspire people. The former President of the country was not only a man of great values but also someone who had declined millions from NASA to serve his country. Popularly called the ‘People's President’, Kalam has summed up his life story in his autobiography "Wings of Fire".

Who was APJ Abdul Kalam?

APJ Abdul Kalam was an Indian aerospace scientist and politician. Born and raised in Rameshwaram, he studied physics and aerospace engineering after which he spent nearly four decades as a scientist and science administrator, primarily at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research organisation. During these years, he was intimately involved in India's civilian space programme and military missile development efforts.

On July 27, 2015, ‘Missile Man of India’ passed away while delivering a lecture in Shillong. Today on Abdul kalam's Jayanti, political leaders of the country poured their tributes on Twitter. Along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and many others remembered APJ Abdul Kalam. Taking to Twitter PM Modi wrote that India can never forget his incredible contribution towards national development. his journey gives strength to many, he added.

Tributes to Dr. Kalam on his Jayanti. India can never forget his indelible contribution towards national development, be it as a scientist and as the President of India. His life journey gives strength to millions. pic.twitter.com/5Evv2NVax9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2020

Remembering former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his jayanti.



Committed to realising the dream of New and Strong India, Kalam Sahab dedicated his whole life for building India’s future.



He will continue to inspire our coming generations. Tributes to him on his jayanti. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 15, 2020

Remembering Bharat Ratna Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his jayanti. A visionary leader and architect of India's space & missile programmes, who always wanted to build a strong and self-reliant India. His immortal legacy in the field of science and education is an epitome of inspiration. pic.twitter.com/QzPW7IDMWs — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 15, 2020

शुचिता, सादगी व कर्तव्यनिष्ठा की मिसाल, प्रेरक शिक्षक, पूर्व राष्ट्रपति, भारत रत्न, 'मिसाइलमैन' डॉ.ए.पी.जे. अब्दुल कलाम जी को जयंती पर श्रद्धापूर्ण नमन।



'भारतीयता' की सभी परिभाषाएं आपमें पूर्णता प्राप्त करती हैं।



आपका व्यक्तित्व-कृतित्व युगों तक हम सभी का मार्गदर्शन करता रहेगा। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 15, 2020

