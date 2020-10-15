Kangana Ranaut, Bhumi Pednekar Pay Tribute To APJ Abdul Kalam On His Birth Anniversary

Former President of India and the recipient of Bharat Ratna APJ Abdul Kalam who was fondly called the 'Missile Man' is being remembered on his birth anniversary on October 15. Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam has immensely contributed to the development of the country in every sphere. Actress’s Kangana Ranaut and Bhumi Pednekar shared a series of pictures on social media while paying their tribute to the former president while lauding his work done towards the upliftment of the society.

Kangana Ranaut, Bhumi Pednekar pay tribute to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

Kangana shared three pictures on Twitter showcasing the generosity and kindness of Kalam as he interacts with people. The first picture is from one of his speeches where he can be seen standing at the podium while talking, The other one is from an even where he is seen lighting the lamp while in the third, he can be seen seeking blessings from his guru. The actress who will next be seen in Thalaivi captioned the post by penning down some beautiful teachings by APJ Abdul Kalam. She wrote that people must ask themselves about the ways they are adding to the integrity and growth of the country that is feeding all unfortunately amid the tough times. She further wrote that Dr. Kalam was a true Indian a great son of Bharat Mata and he extracted little and gave back in abundance to the land.

Apart from Kangana, actress Bhumi Pednekar also remembered Dr. Kalam and some of his wise words on his birth anniversary. She shared a picture of Dr. Kalam on her Instagram story and penned her thoughtful words for the same. She wrote, “Remembering Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, the Missile Man of India on his birth anniversary. His work, wisdom, and way of life have always inspired me. We are lucky to have such an inspiring leader and scientist make our country proud and take forward learning and science.”

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam led India's two major research organizations - Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as an aerospace scientist. Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam was born on October 15, 1931, at Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu. His life as a student was very challenging, filled with hardships and struggles. There was a time when he had to sell newspapers from door to door to support his family and education.

