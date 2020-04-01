April Fool's Day 2020: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn Are Bollywood's Biggest Pranksters

April Fool’s day is celebrated every year on the first day in the month of April. It is a day of pranking somebody. Many people try on different stunts to prank their friends and family. And speaking of this Bollywood celebrities has also tried their stunts on making their co-star the victim of this day. Here’s taking a look at a few Bollywood celebrities who have shown their quirky side by pranking their loved-one and co-star on this day.

Ajay Devgn

As per reports, while shooting for Singham Returns, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty pranked the entire cast and crew of the film. The two had asked one of the spot boys to roam around the set wearing an all-white outfit and also told the crew and cast members that the place is haunted. It was also reported that Ajay Devgn offered a plate of gajar ka halwa made with red chillies.

Vidya Balan

According to reports, Vidya Balan is known to be one of the biggest pranksters as she always tries to pull her co-star's leg indulging in some fun banter. It was also said that while she was shooting alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui for their film TE3N, Vidya Balan would secretly make funny faces to her co-star making him forget his dialogues.

Akshay Kumar

Khiladi of Bollywood is not that serious that he looks like, Akshay Kumar has pranked many of his co-stars putting them in embarrassing situations. As per reports, During the shoot of Jolly LLB 2, Akshay Kumar played a prank on his co-star, Huma Qureshi, by taking her phone and sending marriage proposals to her friends from Bollywood. Huma Qureshi later revealed that she had to explain the entire scenario to her friends.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan’s wife, Kiran Rao calls him an incorrigible prankster as he is always up to something. As reported, on the sets of Dangal, Aamir Khan walked up to his co-star, Fatima Sana acting like he had a mug of hot coffee. He soon spills the empty mug on her which left her screaming as she thought he had burnt her head.

