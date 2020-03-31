The Debate
April Fool Pranks For Boyfriend That Are Simple And Fun To Be Pulled Off

Festivals

Here are some of the funniest April Fool pranks for boyfriend that can easily be pulled. Check out the list. Keep reading to know more.

Written By Kashmira Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
april fool pranks for boyfriend

April Fool's Day is almost here. The idea of celebrating this day is to play simple pranks on your friends and family. This year, due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, it has been recommended that people need to play safe pranks. The people need to ensure that Coronavirus is not a part of any of their pranks. People also should make sure that pranks are safe and are not hurting the sentiments of anyone. One of the best people that you can pull your pranks on is your boyfriend. Check out these April fool ideas for boyfriend. 

Here are some of the cutest April fool pranks for boyfriend

Pretend that you are forgetting everything suddenly.

This is one of the simplest yet the most effect pranks that you can pull on your boyfriend. Just pretend to forget simple things like adding any ingredient in the food. Pretend to forget something as important as the company you work in or even your birth date. You can come up with more obvious things that cannot be forgotten which you can pretend to forget during this prank. You boyfriend will surely be nervous and you will have a hard time trying to control your laughter. 

Text him from a different number and pretend to be your mother. 

This is again a very simple prank that you can play. All you need is a different number your boyfriend does not know. This could be one of the most entertaining pranks. Pretending to be your mother you can ask your boyfriend some serious questions about his future. 

Paint your boyfriend's soap bar with clear nail polish

This one is simple and also very funny. All you need is clear nail polish for this prank. Just cover the soap with the help of your clear nail polish. When your boyfriend is using the soap it will not sud up and hence he will have to call you. Make sure you have another soap to give him when he has finally given up.

Bonus pranks

  • Change the timing on his mobile and watch and set it 20 minutes forward.
  • Add extra salt to a dish and tell him that you cooked it for him.
  • Change his mobile ringtone to some awkward song and the song that he hates.

First Published:
