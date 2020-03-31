April Fool Messages That You Can Forward To Your Family And Friends To Make Them Laugh

April Fool's Day is almost here. The idea of celebrating this day is to play simple pranks on your friends and family. It is recommended that people need to play safe pranks. People also should make sure that pranks are safe and are not hurting the sentiments of anyone. On this day, here are some of the April fool messages that you can share with your family and friends.

Here are some of the funny and hilarious April Fool messages for your family and friends

Fact 1: You can not touch your lower lip with your tongue… Fact 2: After reading this, 99/100 idiots would try it. Happy April fool's day

Hey U Know which is the best day to propose a girl? April 1. You Know Why?? If she accepts it is your luck otherwise just tell April Fool.

Please read this message. on 1st April I know u can’t wait, So, CONGRATS……. you are the FIRST FOOL OF 2020

“Thanks to you because you are the only one who has made me realize so many times that I am more intelligent than someone on this planet. Wishing a Happy April Fool’s Day to you.”

“If your palm is bigger than your face then you are born with a smart brain and if you just tried that then you know who you are. Happy April Fool’s Day.”

“A fool is always a fool and therefore, the date doesn’t matter….. But still, I want to wish you on April 1st a very Happy Fool’s Day!!!”

“I might have not wished you on Holi or Diwali, Christmas or New Year but I want to wish you on the most special day of the year for you….. Happy April Fool’s Day to you.”

“You always surprise me with your humour, talent, personality and now I just impressed you with my skills to surprise you with my lies….. Happy April Fool’s Day.”

“I have never come across a person who is as smart, as beautiful, as intelligent as you. Just wanted to wish you Happy April Fool’s Day.”

"Just wanted to remind you that today is your day and you are making it a perfect one just by being you. Happy April Fool’s Day."

“If anyone thinks that you are smart then just smile at him and wish him a Happy April Fool’s Day and he would know it all.”

“The best trick for a person like you is to stay mum and let others think if you are a fool than to break the silence and making it evident. Happy April Fool’s Day.”

