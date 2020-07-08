'I Wish Sushant Singh Rajput Had Spoken Up', Apurva Asrani Talks About B'wood Struggles

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left the entire entertainment industry and his fans shocked. His untimely demise has sparked off a huge debate on issues like nepotism in Bollywood and has also started a dialogue on mental health issues. Recently, film writer-editor, Apurva Asrani penned down the need for a discussion around the mental pressure involved in the film industry in his blog. He also talked about Sushant Singh Rajput’s mental state that led to his untimely demise and his own struggle in the film industry. Here is what he had to say about it.

Apurva Asrani talks about Sushant Singh Rajput's mental health

Apurva Asrani revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput was ignored by a lot of people in the Bollywood fraternity. In his blog, Apurva Asrani wrote that “Watch Sushant in so many of those film promotion videos, he is pretty much ignored by the fraternity. I wish he had spoken up. But he may have taken the advice of ‘well-wishers’ who easily dispense advice like, ‘don’t talk, let your success do the talking’. He further added that Sushant Singh Rajput still carried on and gave it all in his last big-screen appearance Chhichhore.

Apurva Asrani also talked about his ugly struggle in the film industry. Talking about his initial days, Apurva Asrani said that in his 20s, directors used to call him for narrations in hotels. He also recollected one such bad experience. He was once waiting in the lobby for the director when he got a message that his meeting has been moved to the director’s room. When he reached the room, the director was alone in his bath gown. Looking at this he ran from there. He was also once invited to a journalist’s party. He later discovered that he was the only one apart from the journalist's boyfriend to have been invited.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra house on June 14, 2020. He was reportedly suffering from depression since the past few months. His body was found by his house help. No suicide note was recovered from his house. The police are currently investigating about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. He was last seen on the big screen with Chhichhore. Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara will be releasing on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020.

Promo Image Credits: Apurva Asrani and sushantsinghrajput_fan_forever Instagram

