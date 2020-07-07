Apurva Asrani Replies To Soni Razdan: "Unfair To Diagnose Sushant's Depression On Twitter"

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has stirred a storm in the film fraternity. Issues like mental health and depression are now being discussed in the required tone. In the midst of this, film writer Apurva Asrani and Soni Razdan tweeted about depression, mental health and blind items written about actors. While Soni Razdan tweeted that depression is caused only due to internal factors, film writer Apurva Asrani contradicted her views and told her that depression can be caused due to external factors as well.

Apurva Asrani tweets about 'attacking only soft targets'

Recently, film writer Apurva Asrani called out people for being selective and ‘attacking soft targets’. The writer expressed how it was hypocritical to attack KRK for his negative comments but keep quiet when people with more influence use ‘blind items’ to defame other people. Apurva Asrani further said that people should not be selective in calling people out.

Attacking soft targets like KRK, while keeping mum on the more powerful 'blind item' experts is sheer hypocrisy. KRK is vile, but atleast has the guts to put his name to his opinions. Rajeev's blind items against #SushantSinghRajput are vicious & cowardly. Don't be selective. — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) July 6, 2020

Actor Manoj Bajpayee supports Apurva Asrani

Manoj Bajpayee tweeted in support of Apurva Asrani. He said that it is hypocrisy to call out portals selectively, it is also important to stop toxicity spread by people like KRK. Check out Manoj Bajpayee's tweet below.

It is hypocrisy to selectively call out journalists who hurt innocent talents with slander. I am very upset to read the blind items by Rajeev Masand in your tweet & I support you in

calling him out. But the effort to stop toxic people like KRK is genuine too. Let's stand united. https://t.co/PGkdE2PL9A — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 6, 2020

Soni Razdan's take on the matter

Soni Razdan took to her social media handle and talked about how depression is caused due to internal factors. Soni Razdan expressed in her tweets that according to her depression is not caused due to externals factors. Check out the tweet below.

@Apurvasrani What’s really bothering me in all this is the fact that the real issue - depression and mental illness - is now obfuscated by sound and fury. The point being that depression does not need a reason to engulf a person. It comes unbidden to the successful, the rich... — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) July 6, 2020

...as much as anyone else. Think Robin Williams Kate Spade Anthony Bourdain and countless others. When you talk around the main issue you do a great disservice to all those who may be also suffering and think it’s due to external circumstances when in fact... — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) July 6, 2020

it’s due to an internal one that the person suffering cannot control. — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) July 6, 2020

By ‘you’ I don’t mean You.... You know what I mean :) — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) July 6, 2020

Apurva Asrani pointed out in his response to Soni Razdan that depression can be triggered by environmental factors as well. He said that factors like Social isolation and a stressful workplace can trigger it too. He further said that it is unfair to diagnose Sushant Singh Rajput’s depression on Twitter. Check out the tweet below.

Untrue ma'am. Depression can be triggered by environmental factors like social isolation & a stressful workplace too. Unfair to diagnose Sushant's depression on twitter. But we do know of a campaign to label him a rapist, unprofessional & a write off. It shouldn't be covered up. https://t.co/qwwnZkqX3h — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) July 7, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide:

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra house on June 14th. The actor died by suicide and left his fans devastated. His demise gave way to open discussion of mental health and depression and later, topics like nepotism came under the spotlight again.

Recently Sushant Singh Rajput's upcoming film Dil Bechara's trailer released and it got an overwhelmingly positive response. The fans of the actor made the trailer the most-watched trailer hours after its release on YouTube. The movie is an adaptation of John Green's novel, The Fault in Our Stars. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghvi in the lead roles. Watch the trailer below.

Image: Apurva Asrani, Soni Razdan, Sushant's fanpage Instagram

