Apurva Asrani Pens Blog Discussing Sushant, 'Simran' Controversy, Mental Health & More

'My fight for Sushant is not born out of vendetta for anyone. I am speaking up because I identify with him,' wrote Apurva Asrani as he penned a blog titled 'Do Words Have the Power to Kill?'. In the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide, conversations around nepotism, mental health, blind items by critics, and much more triggered in the film industry.

Insider Vs Outsider — favoritism Vs Nepotism — Apurva Asrani in-depth blog explores his own personal journey after Kangana Ranaut-Hansal Mehta's 'Simran' controversy.

"Needless to say I felt betrayed. I fought a long & tiring battle to ensure that I was not discredited. And though the title finally did appear correctly, the experience exhausted me. I was heartbroken that a lot of my industry folk chose to remain silent," Apurva wrote.

Asrani also revealed how Sushant's name was 'wrongfully' dragged in the #MeToo movement and the actor had to release the screenshots to prove his innocence.

"Sushant had a series of cowardly blind items written about him that could have broken even the toughest of spirits. He was called a skirt chaser, unprofessional, some claimed that his films were duds, one even named him in a #metoo accusation and called him a rapist," Apurva wrote.

He further writes, "Sushant had to post screenshots of his chat with the alleged victim to prove that he was innocent. Can you imagine what he must have gone through in the nights and days leading to this death? This middle class boy from Patna, a few years in maximum city, working hard to realise his dreams; but he had to expend all that energy, relentlessly fighting this dirty, unfounded slander."

In one of the sections in Apruva's blog, he raised a question, 'Who do we blame?' and writes, "There is a bigger system at play, with so many different kinds of characters functioning oppressively since time immemorial. But to accept this system as the norm, and to shut people up from calling out the wrongdoers, that is unacceptable too," Apurva wrote.

'The more successful Sushant got, the more he was boycotted, maligned': Apurva Asrani

