Apurva Asrani Buys House With Partner, Says 'It Is Time LGBTQ Families Are Normalised'

Apurva Asrani has now bought his first home with partner Siddhant after ‘pretending to be cousins’ for 13 years to be able to rent a house together. The National Award winning film editor took to social media to share the news.

Taking to Twitter, Apurva recalled being told to 'keep curtains drawn’ so that the neighbors don't find out they were a couple. However, that is no longer a concern for them as they now voluntarily tell their neighbors that they're partners. Posting a selfie and the name plate of their house, the artist who is known for work in films like Shahid and Aligarh, felt it was time that LGBTQ families are ‘normalised’ too.

Here’s the post

For 13 years we pretended to be cousins so we could rent a home together. We were told 'keep curtains drawn so neighbors don't know 'what' you are'. We recently bought our own home. Now we voluntarily tell neighbors we are partners 💕. It's time LGBTQ families are normalised too. pic.twitter.com/kZ9t9Wnc7i — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) May 29, 2020

The post won praises from many celebrities. Sophie Choudry, Nikkhil Advani, Amit Sadh, Sayani Gupta, Ashish Chowdhry, Onir and Rahul Dev were among those who showered love on the couple. Congratulating them and terming it ‘beautiful’ and ‘amazing’, the celebrities wished Apurva and Siddhant the best for their new journey.

Here are the reactions

That's beautiful @Apurvasrani More Power and a beautiful life to you both! Thank you for telling the world now. I hope it gives strength & hope to so many who are scared to come out.I hope we have a world soon where we can love without boundaries.And congratulations on your home! https://t.co/ulLcCsNtbh — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) May 30, 2020

Yessss❤️❤️❤️ — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) May 30, 2020

Congrats guys!!! So happy you look @Apurvasrani 👍 — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) May 29, 2020

Lots of love to you both and hope your courage and love empowers all us .. 🤗 — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) May 29, 2020

God bless!!💞 — Ashish Chowdhry (@AshishChowdhry) May 29, 2020

Amazing .... congratulations and best wishes for a beautiful life together in your beautiful new home. 🌈❤️❤️🌈. — Onir (@IamOnir) May 29, 2020

Beautiful.. — Rahul Dev (@RahulDevRising) May 29, 2020

Apurva Asrani recently had lashed out at the portrayal of the LGBTQ community in films and termed it as ‘homophobic’ on the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

Much of popular cinema is appallingly homophobic. When leading men are gay just for laughs, when being gay is mainly about having sex/fun, when you fail to show the love--you may make money, but you cause irreversible damage to the LGBTQ. #internationaldayagainsthomophobia day — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) May 17, 2020

On the professional front, he had last worked on series Made in Heaven. Siddhant is also involved in the creative field and is a music curator and writer.

