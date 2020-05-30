Last Updated:

Apurva Asrani Buys House With Partner, Says 'It Is Time LGBTQ Families Are Normalised'

Apurva Asrani and his partner Siddhant bought their first home after pretending to be cousins for 13 years. Celebrities were awe-struck and congratulated them.

Apurva Asrani & partner buy home after pretending to be cousins for 13 years, celebs awed

Apurva Asrani has now bought his first home with partner Siddhant after ‘pretending to be cousins’ for 13 years to be able to rent a house together. The National Award winning film editor took to social media to share the news.

Taking to Twitter, Apurva recalled being told to 'keep curtains drawn’ so that the neighbors don't find out they were a couple. However, that is no longer a concern for them as they now voluntarily tell their neighbors that they're partners. Posting a selfie and the name plate of their house, the artist who is known for work in films like Shahid and Aligarh, felt it was time that LGBTQ families are ‘normalised’ too.  

Here’s the post  

The post won praises from many celebrities. Sophie Choudry, Nikkhil Advani, Amit Sadh, Sayani Gupta, Ashish Chowdhry, Onir and Rahul Dev were among those who showered love on the couple. Congratulating them and terming it ‘beautiful’ and ‘amazing’, the celebrities wished Apurva and Siddhant the best for their new journey.

Here are the reactions 

Apurva Asrani recently had lashed out at the portrayal of the LGBTQ community in films and termed it as ‘homophobic’ on the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

On the professional front, he had last worked on series Made in Heaven. Siddhant is also involved in the creative field and is a music curator and writer.

