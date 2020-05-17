Apurva slams film portrayal, Onir proud of being gay as they mark day against homophobia

Celebrities from the film industry shared strong responses as the world celebrated International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia on Sunday. Right from calling out the discrimination meted out to the communities, highlighting the portrayal in films and urging acceptance of the members, Apurva Asrani and Onir were among those who expressed their thoughts on Twitter.

Apurva Asrani termed the portrayal involving the community in films ‘appallingly homophobic’. The National Award-winner editor and writer called out leading protagonists for being gay for laughs, and about being gay shown only to ‘have sex/fun’. The artist known for work in Shahid, Citylights, Aligargh, said one could make money despite not showing love, but causing ‘irreversible damage’.

Here’s the post

Much of popular cinema is appallingly homophobic. When leading men are gay just for laughs, when being gay is mainly about having sex/fun, when you fail to show the love--you may make money, but you cause irreversible damage to the LGBTQ. #internationaldayagainsthomophobia day — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) May 17, 2020

Onir opened up in a strong-worded video where he pointed out how discrimination affected the community, while highlighted instances from mythology.

"It is a matter of shame that despite the Supreme Court verdict and the year being 2020, there is so much of hatred, so much of lack of empathy in our country and many other places all over the world against a community because of their sexual preference. I don’t understand why someone’s sexual preference should bother anybody, when I am not bothered by yours, so why would mine bother you," he is heard saying. He added, "On giving the excuse of science, culture, religion, history, it has been constantly proven wrong that they are fake narrative. If you look back at our history, the Mahabharat was primarily won because of Shikhandi, and playing an important role, he was treated with love and respect by Krishna and the Pandavas. The Kamasutra or in the temples have celebrated and accepted various forms of sexuality and gender."

The National Award-winning director also shared how a 21-year-old girl committed suicide after coming out to her family that she was a bisexual and could not take the harassment and unacceptance over it.

“Every year, this claims many lives, causes mental torture and forces lot of people to lead double lives, which is very sad," he said while stating that despite the hurdles, he will proudly love to be born as gay.

If I was given a choice to be born again ,what would I want?

I would like to be born again and again and again as a Gay proud man.

I would not trade anything to not experience the love, laughter & tears I have.#proudtobegay #internationaldayagainsthomophobiaandtransphobia pic.twitter.com/LgKS53OvVu — Onir (@IamOnir) May 17, 2020

Kubbra Sait, who had played the role of a transgender Cuckoo in Sacred Games, shared a snap from her look in the show and wrote how it had’ emphatically’ driven home the point that '#LoveIsLove.' The actor urged all to love the members of the community in the same way as she was showered with love for the character.

July 6th 2017, Cuckoo was brought to life.

A character that emphatically drove home the point #LoveIsLove Nothing for me has been the same. She was fictitious & you loved her.

I urge you to be the same in reality.#InternationalDayAgainstHomophobia@NetflixIndia @SacredGames_TV pic.twitter.com/cb3LTgyf0U — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) May 17, 2020

