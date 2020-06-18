'The More Successful Sushant Got, The More He Was Boycotted, Maligned': Apurva Asrani

Editor and writer Apurva Asrani recently opened up about nepotism on social media following the sad demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He recalled the time when Manoj Bajpayee came to his rescue after he was attacked by certain outsiders in the film industry. He also requested people to not call it nepotism and focus on the real issue which is the internal politics in the Hindi film industry.

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has left the entire country in a state of grief. His death has triggered talks on nepotism across social media platforms and netizens are pointing out how an outsider does not get his due credit in the industry. However, Apurva Asrani said that it is not just nepotism which is affecting the career of the artists. Sharing his personal experience, he said that he suffered at the hands of a few 'outsiders' and not nepotism.

Many have woken up to feel bad for #SushantSingh after he took his life, but very few spoke for him during his struggle. And the more successful he got, the more he was boycotted, maligned. Thankgod for gracious men like @BajpayeeManoj who spoke for him when it mattered. https://t.co/LOJN8JSze9 — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) June 17, 2020

In his post, Apurva Asrani wrote that many people have been feeling bad for Sushant Singh Rajput but very few stood by him when he was struggling.

He further added, "And the more successful he got, the more he was boycotted, maligned. Thankgod for gracious men like Manoj Bajpayee who spoke for him when it mattered. This is the same Manoj Bajpayee who stood by me in 2017 when I was discredited from my work, slandered in the press & suffered a complete breakdown."

The writer-editor added that talented people are not getting their due because of the "nexus between the powerful and the press". He also said that if someone "dares to be outspoken", their achievements will be ignored due to this nexus.

There are many talented filmmakers & actors who are not getting their due, because a nexus between the powerful & the press exists. If you are someone who dares to be outspoken, if you don't suck up, then your achievements will be ignored. In film reviews, at award ceremonies.. — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) June 17, 2020

Apurva Asrani also spoke about how people who feel too much end up taking drastic measures. They are either sidetracked or take up other jobs.

Many talented people give up the struggle, which is why mediocrity prevails. The ones that feel too much, & this should be an asset in the arts, either become sick or take their own lives. Others, like me, move away. Some continue to do selective work, others start farms/hotels. — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) June 17, 2020

He also pointed out how people react if one is critical about him or her. He called the system "vindicative" and described how it had impacted careers.

This is a system that becomes vindictive if you call a spade a spade. If you didn't like one of their films, they wont work with you again. If you reject a script written by a film critic, they can go from loving your work, to hating it overnight. — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) June 17, 2020

He also said thst the powerful feed on the passionate and the mediocre, and end up destroying brilliant people.

I once resisted the romantic overtures of a journalist & he has pulled all stops to bring me down since. The environment is toxic. The powerful feed on the passionate, the mediocre destroy the brilliant. By calling this nepotism, you are ignoring the elephant in the room. — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) June 17, 2020

Image Courtesy: Apurva Asrani Twitter

