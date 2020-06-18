Last Updated:

'The More Successful Sushant Got, The More He Was Boycotted, Maligned': Apurva Asrani

Apurva Asrani writes about how Sushant Singh Rajput was boycotted and faced more criticism with success in the industry. Have a look at the details.

Apurva Asrani

Editor and writer Apurva Asrani recently opened up about nepotism on social media following the sad demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He recalled the time when Manoj Bajpayee came to his rescue after he was attacked by certain outsiders in the film industry. He also requested people to not call it nepotism and focus on the real issue which is the internal politics in the Hindi film industry.

Apurva Asrani on nepotism and politics

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has left the entire country in a state of grief. His death has triggered talks on nepotism across social media platforms and netizens are pointing out how an outsider does not get his due credit in the industry. However, Apurva Asrani said that it is not just nepotism which is affecting the career of the artists. Sharing his personal experience, he said that he suffered at the hands of a few 'outsiders' and not nepotism.

In his post, Apurva Asrani wrote that many people have been feeling bad for Sushant Singh Rajput but very few stood by him when he was struggling.

He further added, "And the more successful he got, the more he was boycotted, maligned. Thankgod for gracious men like Manoj Bajpayee who spoke for him when it mattered. This is the same Manoj Bajpayee who stood by me in 2017 when I was discredited from my work, slandered in the press & suffered a complete breakdown."

The writer-editor added that talented people are not getting their due because of the "nexus between the powerful and the press". He also said that if someone "dares to be outspoken", their achievements will be ignored due to this nexus.

 

Apurva Asrani also spoke about how people who feel too much end up taking drastic measures. They are either sidetracked or take up other jobs.

He also pointed out how people react if one is critical about him or her. He called the system "vindicative" and described how it had impacted careers.

He also said thst the powerful feed on the passionate and the mediocre, and end up destroying brilliant people.

Image Courtesy: Apurva Asrani Twitter

