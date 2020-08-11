Apurva Asrani Takes Break From Twitter To 'detox & To Write Without Distraction'

Apurva Asrani took to his Twitter handle and announced that he is taking a break from social media for a while. The scriptwriter revealed that he intends to write and also wants to be away from the toxic environment of social media. He further joked how anyone who dislikes him can now openly say nasty things about him.

Lately, scriptwriter Apurva Asrani was seen taking an active part in raising awareness about mental health. He was one of the first few who had called out blind items written in the media and how they can affect someone’s mental health. The scriptwriter was seen making attempts to bring to light how he thought late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was harassed by blind items in media.

While many netizens supported Apurva’s opinions, there were many who even criticized him. The writer took to his social media handle and revealed that he is taking a break from Twitter as he wants to “detox and to write without distraction”. He further wrote in his tweet that “all those itching to say nasty things about me, now you can do it openly”. Check out his tweet below.

Taking a break from Twitter to detox & to write without distraction. All those itching to say nasty things about me, now you can do it openly 😜😂. Stay safe.💗 — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) August 11, 2020

Apurva Asrani’s tweet received a mixed response from netizens. Some netizens like Divya Dutta and Kubbra Sait commented “Write some magic, my friend. Lots of love” and “Happy vanvas” respectively. Several other netizens commented saying that the writer should not pay heed to the haters.

Many other users praised Apurva for having brought to light the nasty things written about Sushant Singh Rajput and how he was mentally harassed by the press. However, there were some netizens who got critical of Apurva Asrani and wrote that when others are giving their opinions, he is calling them wrong indirectly.

Write some magic my friend!! Lots of love — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) August 11, 2020

Happy Vanvas ❤️ — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) August 11, 2020

Enjoy your break. It is mentally draining to survive in a world where everyone claims to know everything and abuses is a substitute to facts. — Arati S. Rasmussen (@AratiSinghR1) August 11, 2020

Apurva Asrani on the work front

Apurva Asrani was only 19 when he garnered appreciation for his work in Ram Gopal Varma’s Satya. For the same, he won the Filmfare Award for Best Editing. Apurva also won National Film Award for Best Editing for Sunil Sippy’s bilingual comedy Snip. He is also credited for his works in movies like Rajkummar Rao starrer Shahid and City Lights. He has also worked for other films which include Simran, Aligarh, Made In Heaven, and 8 x 10 Tasveer among others.

