Apurva Asrani Slams 'blind Item' On Sushant Singh, Bemoans 'awful Journalism'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death left his fans and the entire entertainment industry in a state of shock. A lot of celebrities are expressing their opinions about Sushant’s untimely demise. Indian filmmaker Apurva Asrani is also one of the celebrities who is voicing his opinions about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death freely.

He recently took to his social media to call out blind items in Bollywood that talked about Sushant Singh Rajput’s mental state without any proof. Here is what he had to say about the blind items in Bollywood about Sushant Singh Rajput.

Apurva Asrani attacks blind items in Bollywood on Sushant Singh Rajput

Apurva Asrani took to his Twitter handle and slammed an entertainment portal for putting a blind item on Sushant Singh Rajput. He attacked the blind item for putting out a loaded headline without any evidence to back it up. He further raised questions about the psychiatrist and asked about his identity and also asked who is the senior cop from Bandra Police station which was mentioned in the blind item. He called such blind items in Bollywood as awful journalism and criticised them for writing such blind pieces about a dead man. See the tweet by Apurva Asrani here.

Apurva Asrani's twitter

Apurva Asrani calls out Rajeev Massand

Apurva Asrani had previously called out film critic Rajeev Masand over his blind items on Sushant Singh Rajput. A blind item is an article with claims made by sources without naming the person of interest. Apurva Asrani had termed it hypocrisy to attack soft targets like KRK and not saying a word about powerful blind item experts like Rajeev Masand. He called Rajeev Masand’s blind items ‘vicious and cowardly’. Here is what he had to say about it.

Check out his tweet

Attacking soft targets like KRK, while keeping mum on the more powerful 'blind item' experts is sheer hypocrisy. KRK is vile, but atleast has the guts to put his name to his opinions. Rajeev's blind items against #SushantSinghRajput are vicious & cowardly. Don't be selective. — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) July 6, 2020

Who is Rajeev Masand?

Rajeev Masand is an Indian film critic. He is known for reviewing Bollywood and major Hollywood movies. He is being called out by several people from the film industry for his blind items on Sushant Singh Rajput. After Kangana Ranaut’s explosive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Rajeev Masand has now been summoned by the Mumbai Police in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death investigation. Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his Bandra house on June 14, 2020. The police have not recovered any suicide note from his house.

