AR Rahman's Beautiful Song Compositions For Aamir Khan's Movies; See List

Aamir Khan is one of the most critically acclaimed actor, whose movies have often been praised not only for having a great storyline but also for their soulful songs. One Indian musician who has worked with Aamir Khan over multiple projects is AR Rahman. Here are the movies for which AR Rahman and Aamir Khan have collaborated.

AR Rahman and Aamir Khan's collaborations

Lagaan (2001)

Lagaan is a Hindi language epic musical sports drama, written and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The movie cast Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley, and Paul Blackthrone as the lead characters. The movie was a critically acclaimed and commercial success. The songs of the movie include Ghanan Ghanan, Mitwa, Radha Kaise Na Jale, O Rey Chhori, Chale Chalo, Waltz for a Romance, O Paalanhaare, and Lagaan.. Once Upon a Time in India. The soundtrack has been composed by AR Rahman and the lyrics have been penned by Javed Akhtar.

Mangal Pandey: The Rising (2005)

Mangal Pandey: The Rising is a Hindi language biographical drama movie, based on the real-life events of freedom fighter Mangal Pandey. Directed by Ketan Mehta, the movie cast Aamir Khan playing the lead character. Reportedly, the movie was the fourth highest-grossing movie of the year. The songs of the movie include Al Maddath Maula, Holi Re, Mein Vari Vari, Mangal Mangal- Aatma, Mangal Mangal- Agni, Mangal Mangal, Rasiya, and Takey Takey. The soundtrack has been composed by AR Rahman and the lyrics have been given by Javed Akhtar.

Rang De Basanti (2006)

Rang De Basanti is a Hindi language drama, written and directed by Rakesh Omprakash Mehra. The movie cast Aamir Khan, Siddharth Narayan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Atul Kulkarni, and Alice Patten as the lead characters. The movie was a huge success commercially and won critical acclaim. The songs of the movie include Ik Onkar, Rang De Basanti, Masti Ki Paathshaala, Tu Bin Bataayein, Khalbali, Khoon Chala, Paathshaala (Be a Rebel), Luka Chuppi, Lalkaar, and Roobaroo. The soundtrack has been composed by AR Rahman and the lyrics have been penned by Prasoon Joshi and popular rapper, Blaaze.

Ghajini (2008)

Ghajini is a Hindi language drama, directed by AR Murugadoss. The movie cast Aamir Khan, Asin, Jiah Khan, and Pradeep Rawat as the lead characters. The movie was a huge success at the box-office and reportedly became the highest-grossing movie of the year. The songs of the movie include Aye Bachu, Bekha, Guzaarish, Latoo, Kaise Mujhe (Female), Behka Remix, Guzaarish Remiz, and Kaise Mujhe (Male). The soundtrack has been composed by AR Rahman and the lyrics have been given by Prasoon Joshi.

Promo Image Source: ARRahman Instagram and AamirKhan Instagram

