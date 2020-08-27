AR Rahman Presents 'Atkan Chatkan' In Which Lydian Nadhaswaram Makes His Acting Debut

Son of popular South Indian director Varshan Sathish, Lydian Nadhaswaram after winning the CBS talent show, The World’s Best and being acknowledged with $1 million as prize money is all set to debut as an actor in the Indian movie industry with the movie presented by his very own mentor, AR Rahman. Read further ahead.

Lydian Nadhaswaram’s acting debut in Bollywood

In 2019, Lydian Nadhaswaram won the CBS talent show, The World’s Best and has become a household name since. The artist is all set to make his acting debut as a child artist with the Hindi language movie, Atkan Chatkan. The movie is directed by Saumyy Shiv Hare, the movie also cast Sachin Chaudhary, Yash Rane and Tamanna Dipak as child artists. Lydian Nadhaswaram’s very own mentor and one of India’s best music sensations, AR Rahman, will be presenting the movie.

According to reports from The Hindu, talking about the movie, AR Rahman has said that it is a story that is enriched with a lot of heart and hope. The rhythm of these kids’ dreams will beat with passion, and it is a perfect example of hope. The movie will be releasing on the OTT platform Zee5. In a statement, Zee5 has mentioned that the movie is about a 12-year-old “chai delivery boy”, Guddu. The boy has a huge passion and interest in observing things, listening to new types of sounds, and even creating them. The plot of the movie revolves around the boy who then goes ahead to form a band with three other street children and aspires to win the city’s biggest music competition.

The songs in the movie have been crooned by none other than Bollywood’s evergreen actor Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Nigam, Hariharan, Runa Sivamani, and Uthara Unnikrishnan. The music composer for Atkan Chatkan is Shivamani. According to reports from The Hindu, the music composer of the movie has said that the music in the movie plays a very integral part, but it’s the storyline that will give the audiences a sense of hope. The friendship between the five children and their passion to fulfil their dreams is the rhythm that the world would want to dance to while watching the movie.

