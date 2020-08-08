AR Rahman's Fun Throwback Video With His Band Will Make Your Weekend! Watch

Music Composer AR Rahman shared a fun video of his band members on his social media account. The video that he shared was from the time when the band was travelling for their USA tour in 2015. AR Rahman was travelling to the USA with his entire band where they were supposed to perform at the various shows. Check out the fun BTS video below:

AR Rahman's throwback video

The entire team were seen sitting at the airport, waiting to go onboard. One of their bandmates was seen wearing a funny flower tiara on his head and entertaining the others. Along with the video, AR Rahman put up a caption which said, "Fun Time with my band". Currently, the singer is in quarantine with his family and surely misses getting back to work.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Honoured By A R Rahman, 'Dil Bechara' Team In Musical Tribute | Watch

AR Rahman's band

AR Rahman, along with his band members went on an Intimate Tour to the USA and Canada in 2015. AR Rahman’s band shared that they had an incredible journey while working on the tour. During the month of May and June, they performed at 13 different shows. AR Rahman shared that they recorded several songs at midnight and working with the band was incredible. AR Rahman's band members included Jonita Gandhi, Keba Jeremiah and Mohini Dey.

Also Read: 'Cobra': Chiyaan Vikram Starrer’s Director Ajay Gnanamuthu Opting For Remuneration Slash?

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan’s 'Guru' Has Won Several Awards; See Full List

AR Rahman has received several accolades for his work in the music industry. The latter has composed music in Hindi, English as well as several regional languages. His latest work includes songs for Sushant Singh Rajput's movie Dil Bechara. AR Rahman got a lot of appreciation for his work and his songs Main Tumhara and Khulke Jeene Ka from Dil Bechara are hit among the masses.

Although AR Rahman might be in quarantine these days, that has not stopped him from entertaining his fans. The composer frequently conducts virtual music concerts. On July 30, he joined hands with the United Nations and conducted a special virtual performance on World Day Against Trafficking.

Also Read: AR Rahman Shares A Throwback Pic With Wife From Isha Ambani's Wedding; See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.