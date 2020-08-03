AR Rahman Shares A Throwback Pic With Wife From Isha Ambani's Wedding; See Here

AR Rahman recently shared a photo with his wife Saira Banu Rahman. The artist took to his official social media handle to post this photo, which was clicked at Isha Ambani's wedding, back in 2018. Read on to know more details:

A R Rahman shares throwback pic from a wedding

On Sunday evening, August 2, 2020, AR Rahman took to his official social media handle and shared a throwback photo. In the photo, fans can see that the musician is accompanied by his wife Saira Banu Rahman. It was clicked at Isha Ambani’s wedding back in the year 2018.

In the photo, fans can see that A R Rahman is wearing a black blazer on top of a black t-shirt. On the other hand, Saira Banu Rahman, his wife, is dressed in a dark blue salwar with golden embroidery and gold earrings. Here is the official social media post by the iconic music director:

AR Rahman has been in the news for several reasons. He composed the soundtrack for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s posthumous release, Dil Bechara. The lyrics of the songs are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The soundtrack of Dil Bechara has received positive reviews from critics and fans alike. The title song of the film has garnered a lot of praise from fans and critics.

On July 30, 2020, Rahman took to his official social media handle and posted a song from Dil Bechara. It is titled as Main Tumhara, which is performed by Jonita Gandhi and Hriday Gattani.

In the caption, A R Rahman wrote, “Main Tumhara from Dil Bechara is out now on #YouTube. Sung by @hridaygattani & @jonitamusic, lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Sushant Singh Rajput @sanjana sanghi96 @swastikamukherjee13. @sahilvaid24 @shashankkhaitan @saswatachatterjeeofficial @castingchhabra @sonymusicindia.” Here is the post by Rahman:

Fans of the artist and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput are praising the film for the lead actors' performances and the songs. The movie can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. Dil Bechara was released on July 24, 2020. Here is a trailer of the film:

