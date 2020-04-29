AR Rahman Shares Memories Of Irrfan Khan, Hails Him 'one Of Indian Cinema's Ambassadors'

Oscar-winning legendary music composer and singer AR Rahman took to his Twitter handle and mourned the death of Irrfan Khan with whom he had worked in the 2008 Danny Boyle directorial 'Slumdog Millionaire'. Rahman hailed Irrfan Khan as 'one of the greatest ambassadors of Indian cinema' and spoke a thousand words through the tags where he pointed out that he had fond memories of Irrfan from Oscars 2009 where 'Slumdog Millionaire' ruled the roost.

Read | Irrfan Khan passes away: Aamir Khan expresses his thoughts on Padma Shri-winner's demise

AR Rahman also said a prayer for the departed soul, "Inna lillahi wa inna ilahi rajioon" which means "we belong to God and to Him we return".

Have a look:

Read | Irrfan Khan's 'Piku' co-star Amitabh Bachchan mourns his loss with heartwarming tribute

Irrfan Khan had proven his mettle as one of the most refined actors of our time, not only through his films in India but also through his interesting projects in Hollywood. He featured in some memorable films like 'The Namesake', 'Life Of Pi', 'Jurassic World' and many more. His legacy is cherished by the world cinema as news of his death has brought out memories of the incredible actor.

Read | Irrfan Khan's funeral attended by family, well-wishers in Mumbai; read statement

Irrfan Khan was laid to rest at Mumbai's Versova Kabristan at 3PM as his demise was mourned world over on Wednesday. His family urged his fans and well-wishers to pray for his peace, urging everyone to be 'strong in his loss', in the way people were strong with his fight.

Here’s the statement issued:

"Irrfan was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3pm this afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced. In presence were his family, close relatives and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away. We pray for his peace and we hope he’s in a better place today. He was strong in his fight, and we all have to be strong too in this loss."

Read | Actor Irrfan Khan passes away in Mumbai hospital; team releases statement

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.