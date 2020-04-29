Irrfan Khan's funeral attended by family, well-wishers in Mumbai, read statement

Irrfan Khan was laid to rest at Mumbai's Versova Kabristan as his demise was mourned the world over on Wednesday. His family urged his fans and well-wishers to pray for his peace, urging everyone to be 'strong in his loss', in the way people were strong with his fight.

Here’s the statement issued:

Irrfan was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3pm this afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced. In presence were his family, close relatives and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away. We pray for his peace and we hope he’s in a better place today. He was strong in his fight, and we all have to be strong too in this loss.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.