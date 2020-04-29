Irrfan Khan passes away: Aamir Khan expresses his thoughts on Padma Shri-winner's demise

Celebrities across industries were shattered on hearing the news of Irrfan Khan’s demise on Wednesday. Tributes poured in for the actor not just from those belonging to the entertainment field but even political leaders and sportspersons expressed their thoughts, One of the stars to react to the news was Aamir Khan.

Taking to Twitter, Aamir wrote that he was saddened by the demise of the Hindi Medium star, and termed it ‘tragic.’ The actor praised Irrfan for his 'wonderful talent’, while conveying his condolences to his bereaved wife and sons. The Rang De Basanti star conveyed his gratitude to Irrfan for the joys brought to the audiences through his work and added that he’ll be forever remembered.'

Here's the tweet

Very sad to hear about our dear colleague Irrfan. How tragic and sad. Such a wonderful talent. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

Thank you Irrfan for all the joy you have brought to our lives through your work.

You will be fondly remembered.

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) April 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan breathed his last at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. He had been admitted to the hospital after suffering from colon infection.

The actor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and had been treated in the UK. He had returned to India last year.

His family released the following statement:

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

Irrfan was felicitated with awards like National Award for his film Paan Singh Tomar and the government had recognised his work by honouring him with the Padma Shri in 2008.

He had made his debut with Mira Nair’s Academy-nominated Salaam Bombay in 1988. Some of his other acclaimed works include Haasil, Maqbool The Namesake, The Lunchbox, Talwar, Piku and Hindi Medium.

Irrfan also was one of the few India names to features in numerous Hollywood films like Slumdog Millionaire, The Amazing Spider-Man, The Life of Pi, The Namesake and Inferno.

Irrfan’s last film was Angrezi Medium that released on March 13. While the film got affected at the box office due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the digital streaming of the movie fetched the actor unanimous praise.

