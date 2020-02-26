The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

AR Rahman Shares Unseen Pictures From President's Dinner Banquet For POTUS Donald Trump

Bollywood News

US President Donald Trump concluded his 2-day visit to India on Tuesday, & in his honour, the President of India hosted a grand dinner at the Rashtrapati Bhavan

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
AR Rahman

US President Donald Trump concluded his two-day visit to India on Tuesday, and in his honour, the President of India hosted a grand dinner at the Rashtrapati Bhawan as his last engagement before departing. Trump was accompanied by his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, as well as advisors and Trump family members Ivanka and Jared Kushner. 

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu were also present, as were other Union ministers and Chief Ministers. Maestro AR Rahman took to his Instagram handle to share pictures from the grand dinner. 

READ:  Top Akshay Kumar Movies You Can Watch On Amazon Prime

AR Rahman shares pictures from the banquet 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @arrahman on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @arrahman on

Two days prior, AR Rahman shared his new track Ahimsa on his Twitter profile as a welcome greeting to US President Donald Trump, who arrived in India on Monday morning.

READ: Shekhar Kapur Praises AR Rahman's Stance On Taslima Nasreen Row Over 'suffocating' Burqa

Trump and his family were welcomed with fanfare to India by PM Modi. The highlights of POTUS' visit included the visit to Sabarmati Ashram, the grand 'Namaste Trump' event at the world’s largest cricket stadium where he delivered a speech and the visit to the Taj Mahal. The crucial leg of the visit included his talks with PM Modi over Indo-USA ties and more. Before departing, Trump stated that he 'had a tremendous two days, as beautiful as he had in his life'. 

READ: Melania Trump Asks Taj Mahal Tour Guide About Mud-pack Treatment

READ: Shekhar Kapur Praises AR Rahman's Stance On Taslima Nasreen Row Over 'suffocating' Burqa

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
RAHUL GANDHI SKIPS CWC MEETING
NAWAB MALIK SLAMS FADNAVIS
CORONAVIRUS: IRAN MIN PRE-DETECTION
TOKYO ORGANIZERS, IOC GOING AHEAD AS PLANNED WITH OLYMPICS
MALALA ON MEETING THUNBERG
RAHMAN, KHANNA ATTEND PREZ'S DINNER