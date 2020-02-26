AR Rahman Shares Unseen Pictures From President's Dinner Banquet For POTUS Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump concluded his two-day visit to India on Tuesday, and in his honour, the President of India hosted a grand dinner at the Rashtrapati Bhawan as his last engagement before departing. Trump was accompanied by his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, as well as advisors and Trump family members Ivanka and Jared Kushner.

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu were also present, as were other Union ministers and Chief Ministers. Maestro AR Rahman took to his Instagram handle to share pictures from the grand dinner.

AR Rahman shares pictures from the banquet

Two days prior, AR Rahman shared his new track Ahimsa on his Twitter profile as a welcome greeting to US President Donald Trump, who arrived in India on Monday morning.

Here's a track from us to welcome @POTUS to India 🇮🇳, the land of Gandhi. https://t.co/61rjyhxV16 — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) February 24, 2020

Trump and his family were welcomed with fanfare to India by PM Modi. The highlights of POTUS' visit included the visit to Sabarmati Ashram, the grand 'Namaste Trump' event at the world’s largest cricket stadium where he delivered a speech and the visit to the Taj Mahal. The crucial leg of the visit included his talks with PM Modi over Indo-USA ties and more. Before departing, Trump stated that he 'had a tremendous two days, as beautiful as he had in his life'.

Delhi: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump meet PM Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other Union Ministers, at Rashtrapati Bhawan. pic.twitter.com/2PY2W8NFWI — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

