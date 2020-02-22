Shekhar Kapur Praises AR Rahman's Stance On Taslima Nasreen Row Over 'suffocating' Burqa

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur took to his Twitter earlier on Saturday and shared un update lauding Oscar-winning singer-composer AR Rahman for his statement on the recent controversy over his daughter's choice of clothing. On Friday, Rahman responded to those who have been questioning his daughter Khatija Rahman's choice for wearing a burqa. It all started when author Taslima Nasreen in a now-deleted post had written that she feels 'suffocated' when she looks at Khatija wearing a burqa at events.

Take a look:

This is so beautiful. A must read. @arrahman as a father talks about giving your children their freedom to find their own destiny. https://t.co/uNhbccwKcj — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 22, 2020

Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen in a tweet stated how she was depressed after learning that a girl from an educated family is brainwashed into wearing a burqa. She even shared a picture of AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman in a burqa to stress her point on the social media account.

Have a look:

I absolutely love A R Rahman's music. But whenever i see his dear daughter, i feel suffocated. It is really depressing to learn that even educated women in a cultural family can get brainwashed very easily! pic.twitter.com/73WoX0Q0n9 — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) February 11, 2020

When asked about Taslima Nasreen's post, the music maestro claimed that he 'did not react at all', as he trusted his daughter to handle it herself. Giving his opinion on the matter, he stated that it is a 'good thing', that children these days know 'troubles & problems', and know for a fact that they have to inherit the 'good and bad' from their parents but also have their own free will. Asked if she (Khatija) consulted him before posting a response on social media, Rahman informed that she had not. "I think she put it out and then I put it out on Instagram. I thought it was needed because she is behind the veil and it’s her choice.” he added.

Claiming that his daughter 'finds her freedom' in choosing to wear a burqa he informed that more than being a 'religious thing', it is Khatija's choice to wear it and she has the freedom to wear what she wants.

