Top Akshay Kumar Movies You Can Watch On Amazon Prime

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar slays every role with his skilful acting abilities. From a passionate lover in Namastey London to an Indian army man in Kesari, he has aced it all. Therefore, we have compiled some of his best films that you can watch on Amazon Prime.

Here are Akshay Kumar’s best movies to watch on Amazon Prime

1. Kesari

Kumar essays the role of Havaldar Ishar Singh in this action war film. He bravely rescues an Afghan woman from being killed by her husband as she does not acknowledge her marriage. Later on, he gets punished by his superior for disobeying his order and gets transferred to Sarhagarhi fort. Ishar Singh witnesses the spoilt behaviour of his troop and trains everyone by ordering them to stay hungry for a week.

The troop’s anger melts when they realize Ishar stayed hungry with them. One day, the British Commanding Officer from Lockhart Fort informs Ishar Singh about the ten thousand Afghans marching towards them. Instead of fleeing from the fort, Ishar and his troop decide to fight. A total of twenty-one soldiers fights them till their death. Based on a real-life story, Kesari honours the martyrs for their valorous deeds.

2. Namastey London

Released in 2007, this romantic comedy film stars Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. Jasmeet (Kaif) is a bubbly lass, whose father desperately wants her to get married. Cleverly, he plans a family tour to India, where he sets his meetings with several men. Though her dates turn out to be a disaster, her father chooses Arjun (Kumar) for her and forces her to marry him. She refuses to recognize her marriage back in London and continues her relationship with Charlie Brown. His friends leave no stone unturned in humiliating Indians, whom Arjun slams with his factual remarks in Hindi. During her wedding with Brown, she flees to reunite with Arjun. Later on, he reveals he knew how to speak English but he is a Punjabi by heart.

3. Good Newwz

Directed by debutant Raj Mehta, Good Newwz stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles. This film revolves around two couples who are unable to conceive and opt for IVF. However, they undergo several twists and turns. While Varun (Kumar) wants Deepti (Kapoor) to abort their child, Honey (Dosanjh) tries his best to avoid that and also takes care of his wife Monika. After his tiff with Honey, Varun expresses grief for Monika (Advani), who’s newborn baby is struggling for life. He breaks down in Deepti’s arms. He later comes back to his senses, helps in his wife’s successful delivery and both the couples bond.

